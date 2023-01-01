scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: How handing over portfolio is different from submitting resignation

Accused of sexually harassing a woman coach, Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh announced Sunday that he was handing over his portfolio to CM Manohar Lal Khattar on “moral grounds”.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (File)
FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: How handing over portfolio is different from submitting resignation
Hours after an FIR was registered against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a woman junior coach, the minister announced Sunday that he was handing over his portfolio to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on “moral grounds”.

Following a complaint by the coach, the Chandigarh police Saturday booked Sandeep Singh for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Constitutional experts point out that handing over a portfolio to the chief minister and resigning from the council of ministers are two entirely different matters. After handing over the portfolio to the chief minister, a legislator will still continue to be a minister, though without a portfolio, experts explained.

Ram Narain Yadav, an expert on parliamentary democracy and former additional secretary in the Haryana Assembly, said, “Even if a minister hands over his portfolio to the chief minister, he continues to enjoy all privileges, facilities and status of a minister. He is still considered a member of the Council of Ministers. In this scenario, the Governor, on the recommendation of the chief minister, will pass an order regarding relinquishing his charge from the portfolio and handing over the same to the chief minister or other minister.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In case of resignation from the Council of Ministers, Yadav said, a formal letter is addressed to the chief minister or governor. “In that case, the resignation is accepted by the governor on the recommendation of the chief minister,” he pointed out. Yadav, who had also worked as an advisor to the Punjab Assembly Speaker earlier, recently penned a book ‘Arms Without Licenses, Parliamentary Privileges’.

Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former Indian hockey team captain, decided to hand over his portfolio in the wake of protests over sexual harassment allegations raised against him by the woman coach. After an FIR was filed in this regard, the demand for his resignation grew, but instead of resigning, he handed over his portfolio to the chief minister. Critics, however, said the move may not quell the protests, but may prompt the Opposition to press further for his resignation.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Singh has denied the allegations, terming them “false”, and has sought a proper probe into the matter.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 15:16 IST
