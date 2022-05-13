FIR against Haryana judge, wife after gunman’s suicide note blames ‘harassment’

The Haryana police have lodged an FIR against Rewari Additional District and Sessions Judge Harbir Singh Dahiya and his wife after his gunman allegedly committed suicide after leaving behind a note in which he purportedly blamed the couple for his death, officers said.

The FIR has been lodged at Rohtak’s IMT police station as the gunman Sushil Kumar, who hailed from Kiloi village (Rohtak), committed suicide in a neighbouring village on May 11, the police said. Kumar’s father Prem Singh has lodged a police complaint against the judge and his wife, on the basis of which the police booked the couple for abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

IMT police station station house officer Kailash Chand said the suicide note and service revolver (9 mm) allegedly used in the incident will be sent to the forensic sciences laboratory in Madhuban, Karnal for examination.

Kumar had joined the Haryana Police as a constable in 2008 and was the judge’s gunman. In his complaint, Singh said: “Several times, my son Sunil Kumar told me that the judge and his wife were harassing him unnecessarily. He used to say, ‘they pressurise me, ask me to do those works which are not part of my duty and call me anytime’.”

According to the FIR, Kumar allegedly shot himself at his brother’s (car) service station in Bhalout village, neighbouring Kiloi, using his service revolver. A purported suicide note was also recovered near the body which alleged that he was forced to take the extreme step because of the couple’s harassment. The deceased constable was cremated on Thursday after post-mortem, the police said.