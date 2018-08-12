FIR against Haryana AAP chief

Naveen Jaihind Naveen Jaihind

The police have lodged an FIR against AAP’s Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind and four others for “preventing the police from discharging its duty” during checking of a vehicle when AAP’s “Bhaichara Kanwar Yatra” was going on a days ago.

The police conducted checking of a vehicle in Panipat on August 7 but the FIR was registered on August 10. Jaihind Saturday himself circulated a copy of the FIR to the media and held a press conference at Chandigarh to term the police action as “politically motivated”.

Two days back, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reached Rohtak to participate in the Bhaicharaa Kanwar Yatra of the AAP.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App