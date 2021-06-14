FIR against Faridabad cops over death of 24-yr-old Nuh resident

According to officials of Nuh Police, the FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Junaid’s mother at the Bicchor police station.

Three days after a 24-year-old resident of Nuh died allegedly after police torture, an FIR has been registered against 12 personnel of Faridabad Police in connection with the incident. The family of the deceased, identified as Junaid, had alleged that the cause of death was the injuries inflicted by police while in custody.

According to officials of Nuh Police, the FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint filed by Junaid’s mother at the Bicchor police station.

“An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against 12 personnel, of who seven have been mentioned by name,” said Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

While Junaid’s relatives alleged that he was wrongly picked up by Faridabad Police on May 31 in relation to a case in which he had no role and that he was tortured in custody, police officials have denied the allegations, terming them “baseless” and “factless”.

According to Faridabad Police, the entire incident relates to a case registered in September last year regarding an incident of financial fraud of Rs 80,000.

“Investigating the matter, on May 31, six people were taken for questioning, of whom one, Shahid, was found to be an accused in the case and was arrested. The other five, including Junaid, who was suffering from kidney disease, were released the same night,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, adding that Shahid was remanded to seven days in police custody for questioning.

After interrogation, on the basis of information provided by Shahid as well as “technical evidence”, three others, including two brothers of Junaid, were arrested.

“Cyber police did not torture any person or kept anyone in illegal custody. The allegation that Junaid was kept in custody illegally and tortured, leading to his death, is completely false and baseless,” said the PRO.

A second FIR in the matter has also been registered against 58 people by name and around 150 others, who staged a protest in Nuh on Saturday, after Junaid’s death, which turned violent.

“After his death, the villagers had blocked the road near Punhana Anaj Mandi, carrying Junaid’s body. Some people from the crowd had carried out a deadly attack on the Punhana City SHO and PCR driver Lokesh, in which both were injured. The villagers had also set fire to a police vehicle, ruining the law and order situation,” said an official from Nuh Police.

“An FIR has been registered against 58 people by name and 150 others in relation to the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and PDP Act, of whom eight have been arrested,” he added.

Junaid, the relatives said, was a resident of Jamalgarh, and was a painter by profession. He died at his home on Friday night. He was on his way to Rajasthan for a friend’s wedding, along with four others, when he was picked up by Faridabad Police, they added.