FIR against builders who caused loss to Haryana government

Five days after a Gurgaon court directed that an FIR be registered against multiple people, including 14 builders and several employees of the Registrar Office, Manesar tehsil, for causing the Haryana government a loss of over Rs 5 crore, Gurgaon Police registered a case regarding the matter late on Wednesday night.

Advertising

Confirming this, Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime), said on Thursday, “According to the court’s directions, we have registered an FIR in the matter. Investigation in the case are underway.”

The FIR was registered at Manesar police station under various IPC sections relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, bribery, and criminal breach of trust, and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. While 28 people have been mentioned by name, “other unknown persons” are also included as the accused.

The matter relates to a complaint by RTI Activist Ramesh Kumar, who alleged that between 2009 and 2012, multiple people at the Registrar’s Office in Manesar tehsil colluded with 14 builders and charged 2 per cent less stamp duty on the registration of 53 sale deeds.

Advertising

The complainant had alleged that this had been done by tampering with the computer program to indicate that the land to which the sale deeds were related lay beyond the Municipal Corporation limits, despite the fact that this fell within its boundaries.

As a result, the builders were charged a stamp duty of 5 per cent, instead of the 7 per cent they should have been made to pay.