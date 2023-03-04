Fingerprints system helps identify bodies, offenders; over 2k cases traced: Cops

The Haryana Police has claimed that the National Automated Fingerprints Identification System (NAFIS) — which came into force across the country from September 19, 2022 — has helped in tracing 2089 cases in the state so far.

Haryana State Crime Records Bureau director O P Singh said: “The police have been successful in tracing major incidents continuously.

Through the NAFIS, now major incidents are being traced through fingerprints. Last month itself, the Haryana Police revealed the identity of about three unidentified dead bodies through NAFIS. To make it better, we instructed the team to take precautions at such crime scenes. We are trying that police should also perform better and play their role in providing justice to the victims by doing good policing.”

O P Singh said that last year, with the help of NAFIS, the bureau was successful in tracing about 1,247 cases, including 933 cases in Haryana and 314 in other states. “At the same time, in the month of January this year, about 842 cases have been traced out of which 647 were from the state and 195 from other states,” the officer added.