scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Fingerprints system helps identify bodies, offenders; over 2k cases traced: Cops

Through the NAFIS, now major incidents are being traced through fingerprints.

Last month itself, the Haryana Police revealed the identity of about three unidentified dead bodies through NAFIS.(Reuters/Representational)

The Haryana Police has claimed that the National Automated Fingerprints Identification System (NAFIS) — which came into force across the country from September 19, 2022 — has helped in tracing 2089 cases in the state so far.

Haryana State Crime Records Bureau director O P Singh said: “The police have been successful in tracing major incidents continuously.

Through the NAFIS, now major incidents are being traced through fingerprints. Last month itself, the Haryana Police revealed the identity of about three unidentified dead bodies through NAFIS. To make it better, we instructed the team to take precautions at such crime scenes. We are trying that police should also perform better and play their role in providing justice to the victims by doing good policing.”

Also Read
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
PGI conducts first-ever renal transplant
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...

O P Singh said that last year, with the help of NAFIS, the bureau was successful in tracing about 1,247 cases, including 933 cases in Haryana and 314 in other states. “At the same time, in the month of January this year, about 842 cases have been traced out of which 647 were from the state and 195 from other states,” the officer added.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 08:57 IST
Next Story

Court upholds sentence awarded to 2 directors of housing project

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close