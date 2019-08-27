Fined for power theft, residents of housing society for ’84 victims protest

A MASSIVE dharna was staged by 1984 riot victims against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Monday afternoon over notices served to to pay fine for power theft and also over FIRs lodged against 35 persons in such cases.

Advertising

On August 17, PSPCL had conducted a massive raid on August 17 in which 35 cases of power theft were lodged and fine worth Rs 27 lakh was imposed on these persons. However, Danga Peerat Welfare Society staged a dharna few metres away from PSPCL office in Ferozepur road Monday afternoon after they got notices from the department.

While society members stated that they were being targeted, PSPCL chief engineer D P S Grewal stated,”On August 17 we conducted a raid which started at 5 am at CRPF colony located on Dugri road. We had 150 cops as a precautionary measure with us as in the past our employees were made hostages, manhandled by members of the protesting society. Hence, this time we went along with police. In 35 cases, we found direct kundi connection where many had got no meter installed while few others had taken direct power supply from main line bypassing the meter. Hence fine has been imposed on them. A total of Rs 27 lakh is the fine which they have to deposit. FIR has also been lodged against them. They can deposit 50 per cent now and the rest 50 per cent in 3 instalments.”

Surjit Singh, president of Danga Peerat Welfare Society, however, said, “There are 900 flats in CRPF colony and nearly 400 of welfare society members are living here who came to Ludhiana after 1984 riot in Delhi and other parts of country. However, PSPCL team targeted our welfare society members, many police employees also live in this colony, but their meters were not checked.”

Advertising

Gurdeep Kaur, president of women wing of the welfare society said,”Most of our members have got meters installed, while a few whose meters are not installed till now have applied in the department but employees never came for installing meters despite paying all the fee. Hence we are not at fault. They have imposed heavy fines up to Rs 2 lakh on many of us. People living in these flats are hand to mouth and hence they cannot pay such huge fines. Moreover, they have shown ACs and many gadgets while calculating fine while we have fans and lights only in our flats.”

Interestingly, most of the riot victims are staying in these flats for more than 25 years while a few for the past 10 years and many of them admitted that applied for meters during SAD-BJP rule. Gurdeep Kaur said,”A number of flat owners had applied for meters during SAD-BJP rule, but we don’t know why PSPCL did not instal meters till date. They are ready to pay the bills, but can’t pay huge fines.”