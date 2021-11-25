Fine societies producing waste in bulk: UT Advisor

UT Advisor Dharam Pal, in a meeting of administration Wednesday, directed officials to penalise non-cooperative bulk waste generator societies that do not dispose of waste as per norms and put up a board of “non-compliance society” outside their building.

Taking Chandigarh’s poor performance in Swachh Survekshan 2021 into account, Pal reviewed the action plan to be implemented to improve the city’s score for the next year’s ranking.

The processing of collected city garbage by segregating it into dry waste and wet waste was the primary issue of discussion. The Adviser asked the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC)Commissioner to upgrade the garbage processing plant immediately so that the dry waste may be processed with greater efficiency. He further set a deadline of December 31, 2021, for the completion of the sanitary landfill being made at the Dadumajra dumping site.

The Adviser directed the CPCC to develop a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for effective solutions for the processing of wet waste. He asked the concerned departments namely hospitals, hotels, the jail department and the social welfare department to reduce the generation of waste while reusing and recycling materials.

Regarding Construction and Demolition waste (C&D), the Commissioner said that that a toll-free number will be introduced for the removal of such waste from various areas. As many as 23 locations have already been designated to collect C&D waste in such as wood, soil, bricks and concrete etc. in a segregated form.

The police department has been asked to ensure the removal and proper disposal of condemned/unclaimed vehicles parked in public places. The Adviser also directed officials to ensure regular sanitation of bus queue shelters.

Dharam Pal further directed the concerned departments to maintain cleanliness inside the Sector 26 vegetable market and provide a progress report periodically. The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), Police Department and Municipal Corporation were told to carry out intensive campaigns on plastic ban while ensuring that the ban is implemented on all unauthorized plastic items.

Pal further directed that all the concerned HODs will hold review meetings at their level once a week and all matters will be reviewed by him every fortnight.