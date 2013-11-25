Filmy fun ends on last day of Chandigarh Carnival

Showcasing different aspects of Indian Cinema and taking the visitors for a Bollywood ride starting from the 50s to the present,the citys three-day mega event,Chandigarh Carnival,concluded at Leisure Valley on Sunday.

The Bollywood cell,where interested producers could shoot their movie in the city,an old style movie screening hall named Bombay Talkies where the department of Tourism screened many documentaries and short movies,the stall Geet Gata chal,where visitors enjoyed songs from Bollywoods golden period through a gramophone,screening of the Evening in Paris at the Eiffel Tower,a clown act representing Mera Naam Joker and the display of classic vintage cars and scooters,which actors drove in the old movies,depicted the various facets of Indian Cinema.

CITCO Da Vehra continued to be the major attraction with Punjabi delicacies like Makki di Roti,Sarson da Saag and Gur da Halwa.

Filmy food joints put up by CITCO,CIHM,UIHM,IHM and Panjab University were among the major crowd pullers at the carnival.

Over 100 students of the Government College of Arts,Sector 10 participated in making the colourful floats on the theme of Indian Cinema,while all of them got an opportunity to showcase their talent at the event and also earn money by painting tattoos for the visitors at the carnival.

The department of Tourism decided that all 18 teams from GCA-10,who participated in making floats,will be awarded cash prizes,unlike last year when the department awarded the best five teams.

Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy organised an on-the-spot photography competition,where the first award went to Deepak Arora.

Arora received Rs 10,000,while Sonal Garg,who was adjudged second got Rs 5,000. The third prize went to Harneet Kaur who won Rs 3,000.

Renowned Bollywood playback singer K K performed in the evening on the last day of the carnival.

