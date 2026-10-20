Film producer Amit Jani says armed men chased his SUV in Sonipat

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Film producer Amit Jani on Monday alleged that unidentified men chased his SUV and tried to force it to stop at gunpoint in Haryana’s Sonipat district while he was travelling from Jammu to Noida with four others.
Jani lodged a complaint at Kundli police station. Police said they were verifying his allegations by examining CCTV footage. No FIR had been registered so far, an officer said.
Jani, the producer and writer of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, whose release is stalled amid a legal dispute with actor Salman Khan, has in the past received threats from a rival faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
According to his complaint, the incident occurred around 8.28 pm on Sunday when a white car began following his SUV and overtook it. The driver allegedly signalled them to stop. Fearing an attack in view of previous threats, Jani asked his driver to speed up.
“The car continued to follow our vehicle. The driver then brought his car alongside our SUV and flashed a weapon,” Jani alleged.
He said he again asked his driver to accelerate and called the police emergency helpline 112. The car allegedly continued chasing them until they reached the Kundli-Palwal-Manesar highway. Acting on directions from the police control room, they proceeded to Kundli police station.
Jani claimed he had been receiving threats for over a year and had been provided Y-category security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, with protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
The Delhi High Court had earlier this month sought Khan’s response to an application filed by Jani who had asked the court to stay the proceedings in the actor’s suit seeking to restrain his film’s release.
The court issued the notice after Jani argued that the dispute over the film substantially overlaps with an earlier personality-rights case filed by the actor.
Khan has sought restrictions on the release of the film, which is purportedly based on him. The latest application by the filmmaker claims that allowing both matters to proceed separately would result in parallel litigation over the same film, its promotional material and the alleged violation of his personality or publicity rights.
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