Film producer Amit Jani says armed men chased his SUV in Sonipat

Film producer Amit Jani on Monday alleged that unidentified men chased his SUV and tried to force it to stop at gunpoint in Haryana’s Sonipat district while he was travelling from Jammu to Noida with four others.

Jani lodged a complaint at Kundli police station. Police said they were verifying his allegations by examining CCTV footage. No FIR had been registered so far, an officer said.

Jani, the producer and writer of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, whose release is stalled amid a legal dispute with actor Salman Khan, has in the past received threats from a rival faction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.