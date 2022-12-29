Now a film on India-Pak ties from Pak director who launched Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan

Nearly 18 years after late Yash Chopra’s film ‘Veer Zaara’ had struck a chord with people from both India and Pakistan narrating a heartful trans border love saga, the upcoming year 2023 is set to witness the release of another film narrating a story of neighboring countries– ‘Aasman Bolay Ga’ (The sky will speak), this time by a Pakistani filmmaker.

Starring Emmad Irfani and Maya Ali, the film is directed by Shoaib Mansoor (68), a critically acclaimed director from across the border known for raising social issues, especially related to women rights in his films. Mansoor is widely credited for launching Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the Pakistan film industry.

The first look poster of “Aasman Bolay Ga” released online, has flags of India and Pakistan in the backdrop, and it has already invoked curiosity among peace lovers and movie buffs in both countries. (Photo: Instagram/shomanmansoor) The first look poster of “Aasman Bolay Ga” released online, has flags of India and Pakistan in the backdrop, and it has already invoked curiosity among peace lovers and movie buffs in both countries. (Photo: Instagram/shomanmansoor)

Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Mansoor said that “Aasman Bolay Ga” is a “contemporary film reflecting on India-Pak ties” and “based on true events.”

“We are aiming for mid-2023 release. The story is based on true events reflecting on India-Pakistan ties. It is a love story but not limited to just that.. it has a lot more which of course will present viewpoint of Pakistan on certain things,” said Mansoor, who had launched Fawad Khan in his 2007 film ‘Khuda Kay Liye’ and Mahira Khan in 2011 with ‘Bol’.

Incidentally, ‘Bol’ which also starred singer Atif Aslam, was the last Pakistani film to be released in India in 2011.

However, it is highly unlikely that the film will release in India owing to cold relations between the neighbors, which worsened after Uri attack 2016, leading to complete ban on Pak artistes and films in India.

Mansoor who has often faced backlash from Islamic fundamentalists in Pakistan for raising voice of women in his films, says that “Aasman Bolay Ga” must be watched by Indians too. “Even if they (Indians) find 5% truth in it, they must think about it as humans. I have been showing bitter truth to Pakistanis, to my own country in my previous films. This film is an effort to portray a true picture about both countries,” said Mansoor.

Pak filmmaker says that since most likely the film won’t release in India, he has been making efforts to get it screened on OTT platforms such as Netflix, but “a complete injustice was being done with Pakistani films even on such platforms.”

“Due to India’s monopoly and the way this system works, good content from Pakistan is not being allowed to enter OTT platforms such as Netflix. We are trying hard but they simply refuse to stream meaningful content from Pakistan due to India’s dominance in the region. It is highly unfair for artistes and filmmakers from Pakistan. It is not a level playing field,” said Mansoor. “If nothing works out, we might release the film on YouTube. It will release in other countries so Indians living there can also watch it,” he said.

“Due to cold relations between both countries, films, culture and sports have suffered the most,” he adds.

In 2020, Mansoor had released musical video ‘Dua’, a revamped version of Muhammad Iqbal’s 1902 nazm, “Lab pe aati hai dua banke tamanna meri”, from a woman’s perspective against domestic violence and marital rape, which garnered wide applause and support from Indian audiences and was widely shared online.

Starring Mahira Khan, the lyrics went like: ‘Lab pe aati hai dua banke tamanna meri, ghar to unka ho huqumat ho khudaya meri.. Mera eeman ho shoher se mohabbat karna.. na itaa’at, na ghulami, na ibaadat karna.. kisi jhirki, kisi thappar ka bhi sawaal na ho…’ (My wish comes to my lips like a prayer, the house maybe his but my rule should also be there. My conviction should be to love my husband, not total submission, slavery or his worship. Let alone any question of a blow or a slap..)

“We might be two different countries now.. par log wahi hain.. masley wahi hain (people and issues are same),” he had said.