Punjab: Filing of nominations for Zila Parishad polls from September 4

The filing of nominations for the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections would start from September 4 and end on September 7, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Dr Shena Aggarwal said Sunday. She said that the nominations can be filed between 11 am to 3 pm on these days. State Election Commission has already released the advance notification of schedule for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Providing further information, Aggarwal informed that the last day of filing nominations would be September 7 (3pm), the scrutiny of nomination papers would be done at 11 am on September 10, the withdrawal of nominations can be done till 3:00 pm, on September 11 and the symbol allotment would be done immediately after that. She stated that the polling would be held from 8 am to 4 pm on September 19 and the counting of votes would be done on September 22.

The ADC (D) further informed that the Returning Officer, ADC, Jagraon and Assistant Returning Officers, Tehsildar Ludhiana Central and Executive Engineer, Construction Division No 1, PWD (B&R), Ludhiana, will receive nominations for 25 Zones of Zila Parishad at Zila Parishad Complex, Ludhiana. The nomination papers for 236 zones of Panchayat Samitis will be received by the following ROs and AROs at the places mentioned.

Aggarwal added that about 11,61,000 voters would exercise their right to franchise at 1,542 polling stations all over the district.

Deputy Commissioner cum District Electoral Officer Ludhiana, Pardeep Kumar Agrawal has directed the police department to make elaborate security arrangements for free and fair elections. Representatives of all recognised political parties were briefed about the upcoming elections and the arrangements being made for them by the ADC(D) cum Additional District Electoral Officer.

