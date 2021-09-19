File status report on pending probe against Hooda in land scam case: Court to CBI

A SPECIAL CBI court of Panchkula has directed the CBI to file a status report with regard to a pending investigation against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a land scam case pertaining to seven villages of Gurgaon. The CBI court has rejected the investigating officer’s argument that he was busy with the investigation of other cases.

While the officer presenting a status report to the court claimed that the investigation was still pending as he was busy in investigation of some other cases, the court dismissed the argument.

The court of Sushil Kumar Garg said, “The plea of paucity of time and remaining busy in some other cases, are not grounds not to conduct any further investigation in the present case especially cases pertaining to former/sitting MPs/MLAs, in which the Supreme Court of India has already shown its concern regarding inordinate delay in conducting the investigation/further investigation by the investigating agency against them.”

The court will now hear the case again on October 18.

The case pertains to land measuring a total of 1,407 acres. Under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, a notification was issued on June 2, 2009, for acquiring land measuring 1,407 acres of land, situated at villages of Nagli Umarpur, Tigra, Ulahwas, Kadarpur, Maidawas, Badshahpur, Bahrampur and Ghata, district Gurgaon, for the purpose of development and utilisation of land for residential sectors 58 to 63 and residential commercial sectors 65 to 67 at Gurgaon.

But a declaration made in 2010 mentioned only 850 acres of land, while the rest of the land was left out from acquisition.

It has been alleged that Hooda, along with the collusion of other senior state bureaucrats including T C Gupta, the then director in Directorate Town and Country Planning, Haryana, helped in the purchase of land of related landowners at lesser price than prevailing market rate and obtaining 27 licences by builders by getting the notified land excluded/released from the acquisition proceedings and causing loss to the related landowners/farmers and the state of Haryana and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves.

It has been alleged that award for only 85.95 acres of land was announced in May 2012. It is alleged that in furtherance of criminal conspiracy the accused public servants had got incomplete licence applications, having major discrepancies, processed and finally 27 licences involving exclusion/release of notified land from acquisition proceedings were granted to the 15 builder compaines during June 2009 to May 2012.