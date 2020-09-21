File affidavit on encroachment of panchayat land: Punjab and Haryana HC to chief secy

The next hearing in the case is on September 25, 2020.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit detailing the steps taken after the Haryana Lokayukta passed an order to conduct a survey regarding the encroachment/illegal possession over the panchayat land in the entire state.

A division Bench of Justices Rajiv Sharma and Harinder Singh Sidhu stated, “It was expected from the competent authority to take prompt action on the recommendations made by the learned Lokayukta, Haryana, vide order dated 07.06.2019. But the recommendations have not been implemented so far. It is a serious lapse on the part of the competent authorities/State authorities.” The next hearing in the case is on September 25, 2020.

The petitioner, Dharambir Sharma, through his counsel Rakesh Chaudhary had urged the HC to direct the state of Haryana to implement the order of June 7, 2019, passed by the Haryana Lokayukta, and to initiate legal action against the people who have illegally encroached upon 170 acres of gram panchayat land and got this land transferred into their names in collusion with sarpanches and gram sachivs.

