File affidavit on income loss: HC to parents

The order passed by a single bench said the affidavit will explain their income as per their income tax returns for the previous years along with the complete details of their bank accounts, fixed deposits and income from rent. The order passed by a single bench said the affidavit will explain their income as per their income tax returns for the previous years along with the complete details of their bank accounts, fixed deposits and income from rent.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in an order has asked the parents, who want to get impleaded as a party in the Chandigarh schools’ fee case, to file their affidavits explaining as to how they have suffered loss of income due to the Covid-19 situation.

The order passed by a single bench said the affidavit will explain their income as per their income tax returns for the previous years along with the complete details of their bank accounts, fixed deposits and income from rent. The order, dated July 6, was released on Tuesday.

The order was passed in a petition filed by the Independent Schools’ Association and other school managements against the orders issued by the Chandigarh Administration asking schools to only collect the tuition fee on a monthly basis and not increase the fee for 2020-21 without specific approval from the administration.

Certain parents have filed an application in the case of ISA seeking impleadment as party on the grounds that they are an important stakeholder in the education of their children and they are also aggrieved by the action of the schools in charging the fee. The case is listed on July 15.

Meanwhile, the HC has asked the Chandigarh Education Secretary to file an affidavit regarding alternative arrangements made by the authorities for the children who want to leave their private schools on account of their parents being unable to pay their school fee due to COVID-19 and to ensure that they will get such students admitted to government schools.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd