FIIT JEE directed to pay Rs 3.17 lakh for not refunding fee

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed an engineering exam preparation institute to pay Rs 3.17 lakh to a Punjab resident for not refunding the fee of his son who reportedly ‘could not understand the coaching style of the institute’.

As per details, Vivek Bansal, a resident of Punjab, in a complaint before the commission had alleged that his son enrolled with the FIIT Jee institute in Chandigarh for a two year integrated school programme for JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the year January 2020 and paid a total sum of Rs 3,00,090 in advance as a Pinnacle course fee.

Apart from this, the institute also took two post dated cheques from the complainant of Rs 28,800 and 92,270 alongwith undertaking to ensure encashment.

The complainant stated that the school and classroom studies envisaged under the Pinnacle programme never started in mid-April as per the given schedule due to outbreak of Covid.

No physical classes ever started. Some online classes started in the month of May but these classes were no substitute for physical coaching for which the complainant had paid hefty fees to the institute.

Also it was pleaded by complainant that within one month of attending the online classes, his son, who had scored 96 per cent in his Class 10 boards, came up to him and said that he was not understanding the coaching style of institute.

The FIIT JEE Limited institute, in its reply, submitted that before enrolling his son, the complainant as well as his son were provided with counseling session and explained about the terms and conditions of the institute for enrollment and also about the rigorous and continuous conditions hard working required for the preparation of JEE Advance Exam.

It was also informed to the complainant and his son that once the fees is paid it was neither refundable nor adjustable under any circumstances as per terms and conditions of the agreement. It was averred that due to the Covid pandemic and complete lockdown across the nation most of the activities had come to a standstill and teaching and allied schedule of institute had delayed by almost a month. Online classes were the only substitute to the interrupted and continuous preparation for the IIT JEE aspirants during the pandemic.

The commission, after going through evidence on record, said. “It is abundantly clear that the son of the complainant is academically excellent student as he scored 96 per cent in Class 10 and for his bright future the complainant chose the coaching institute of the OPs (Opposite Parties – FIIT Jee) being a reputed institute of the city. The motive of the complainant was to provide best possible education to his son through best teachers of the best institute. But unfortunately, nothing best happened to the complainant as admittedly no physical classes were provided to his son as promised. It is a universal truth that without physical guidance by experts/teachers one cannot attain that knowledge as provided by the institute in online classes. But when the complainant sought refund of the fees, the same was denied.”