Fifth edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational to start today

The Chandigarh golf club course will host the fifth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational to be played from October 13 to 16. For prize money of Rs 1.5 crore, 132 of the best golfers, including host and 14-time international winner Jeev Milkha Singh will compete on the 7,204-yard-long course in the four-day event.

Jeev, who turned 50 last week and competes in the senior tour, will be aiming to give defending champion Shiv Kapur and former champion local lad Karandeep Kochhar a stiff challenge at his home course.

“I am excited to host and here in Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational. The course holds a special place in my heart as I learnt the basics of golf here and competed in many tournaments here. Of late, I have been struggling with my form but returning here to play in a professional tournament always motivates me and I am looking forward to playing all four rounds here. In the past editions, we have seen play-offs deciding the winners and this time too, I am sure fans will enjoy the tough competition here,” Jeev said.

While Jeev never made the cut in the past four editions of the tournament, defending champion Shiv Kapur will be aiming for a repeat in this year’s tournament. Kapur, who had won the title here last year with a play-off

win over six-time international winner Delhi golfer Rashid Khan. Dubai-based Kapur, who also lives in Delhi, had carded an overall score of 19-under-269 to be tied with Khan last year in the tournament before he won in the play-off.

“It was an emotional win last year and it feels special to come back to defend the title this time. Growing up, I always idolised Jeev and winning the tournament named after him is indeed a special memory for me. The

competitive field here is a testament to the respect which all the Indian golfers have for Jeev and we are looking towards giving our best here,” shared Kapur.

While Indian golfers like Gagaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Jyoti Randhawa, Rahil Gangjee, PGTI order of merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, 2018 winner Chikkarangappa, last year’s runner-up Rashid Khan will be competing here, the local challenge will be led at 2020 edition winner Karandeep Kochhar and last week’s PGTI Championship winner Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

The foreign challenge in the tournament will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran apart from Bangladesh golfers Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossian, d Akbar Hossain and Nepalese golfer Sukra Bahadur Rai. “Last week’s win at Panchkula had provided me with the momentum and I hope to carry the fine form ahead. Chandigarh Golf Club has been my home club and like any youngster, it’s a dream to win a title here,” said Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

The course is also ready and in pristine condition. “It is always a matter of pride for Chandigarh golf club to host Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational and the tournament will not only encourage young golfers from the region but also give the local and region fans to watch the finest Indian golfers in action for four days,” said president of the Chandigarh Golf Club Lt Col HS Chahal (retired).

Meanwhile, the team of professional golfer Kartik Sharma of Gurugram and amateurs Ravinesh Kumar, Anant Digvijay and Dilesh Githani won the pro-am title with a total score of 52 in the pro-am round played on Wednesday.