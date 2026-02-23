Fifth accused held in Hallomajra kidnapping-murder case: police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Police has arrested the fifth accused in the Hallomajra kidnapping and murder case.
Police identified the accused as Vijender Kumar, alias Trudo (18), a resident of Aadarsh Colony in Zirakpur, who was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the case registered on February 6 at the Sector 31 police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police said Vijender is a Class 11 student who also works as a photographer and has no previous criminal record.
Police said several suspects linked to the crime had already been taken into custody soon after the crime, and with the arrest of Vijender Kumar, all the identified accused in the case have now been apprehended.
The Police have already arrested Mohit (19), resident of 3BRD Air Force area, Chandigarh; Rajnish Kumar alias Addi alias Kilwish (19), resident of Preet Colony, Zirakpur; acRaman Singh alias Negi (23), resident of Surendra Enclave, Zirakpur; and Shemal Singh (23), resident of Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur.
On February 5, complainant Vijay Kumar informed the police that his relative Sushil, alias Sahil, was abducted by three to four youths astride motorcycles near Ravidas Mandir in Hallomajra.
Police said the complainant suspected the involvement of a man named Anil and his associates, alleging the crime was carried out in retaliation for an accident case registered in Zirakpur in which Anil’s brother Manpreet had died after a collision with Sahil’s car.
During the investigation, police found that the abducted man was taken to Preet Colony in Zirakpur, where he was assaulted. He was later taken to the civil hospital by the accused in an unconscious condition and was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.
Police suspect the accused attempted to mislead the authorities by presenting himself as an unidentified person.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mukul Roy, former Railway Minister and Trinamool Congress number 2, passed away at 71. He was a founding member and close aide of Mamata Banerjee, playing a crucial role in the party's rise to power in West Bengal. Despite serving as a Minister in the UPA II government and briefly joining the BJP, his return to TMC in 2021 was hindered by health problems.