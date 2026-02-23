Fifth accused held in Hallomajra kidnapping-murder case: police

Chandigarh Police arrest fifth accused, 18-year-old Class 11 student, in Hallomajra kidnapping and murder case; all identified suspects now in custody.(representative image)

The Chandigarh Police has arrested the fifth accused in the Hallomajra kidnapping and murder case.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Police identified the accused as Vijender Kumar, alias Trudo (18), a resident of Aadarsh Colony in Zirakpur, who was apprehended on Sunday in connection with the case registered on February 6 at the Sector 31 police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said Vijender is a Class 11 student who also works as a photographer and has no previous criminal record.

Police said several suspects linked to the crime had already been taken into custody soon after the crime, and with the arrest of Vijender Kumar, all the identified accused in the case have now been apprehended.