Field trial of PISA to be held in 38 schools from Sept 15 to 18

The field trial of PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) is scheduled to be held from September 15 to 18 in 38 schools. A review meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss the PISA/CCT (Critical and Creative Thinking) preparedness.

Schools have opened for classes 7 to 12 and students of classes 5 and 6 will also join schools from September 2. Officials said that a control command centre-cum-PMU has been set up at RUSA, Sector-42.

The Adviser reviewed the status of activities that are being carried out in schools and discussed the issues being faced during the pandemic.

CBSE chairman Manoj Ahuja motivated the stakeholders that resilience, belief and commitment will help to come out of the learning loss that has occurred due to the pandemic. He emphasised that it is high time “we focussed on increasing attendance in schools and taking up activities in a mission mode that enhance the reading ability of our students”.

Joseph Emanuel, national project director, PISA, presented the process of field trial and the role of school coordinators.

An overview of PISA and its preparedness was given by director, SCERT, in which he talked about the resource material developed by Chandigarh, capacity building of teachers and heads pre- and post- lockdown period and steps taken by the department for smooth conduct of the field trial.

The dignitaries present in the meeting were Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator; Manoj Ahuja, chairman CBSE; Secretary Education S S Gill; Joseph Emanuel, National Project Director, PISA; Rubinderjit Singh Brar, Director School Education; Surender Singh Dahiya, Director SCERT; Deputy Directors, district education officers, subject expert group coordinators and school principals.

‘Convince parents about resending kids to schools’

The Education Secretary, S S Gill, in the meeting said that principals/teachers must convince the parents about resending their children to schools.