First field inspection after assuming office MC-run gaushalas to supply milk to city orphanages: Chandigarh mayor

Milk produced at Municipal Corporation-operated gaushalas will now be supplied to orphanages in the city, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said during his first field inspection after assuming office on Thursday.
The mayor visited gaushalas at Raipur Kalan and Industrial Area Phase I, and the cattle pond in Industrial Area Phase I to review infrastructure facilities and cattle management under the Corporation.
Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, councillors Harjeet Singh, Bimla Dubey and Gurbax Rawat, and senior civic officials, the mayor directed that the milk supply to orphanages should begin from Friday, describing the move as “the Corporation’s commitment to social welfare”.
Joshi also asked the engineering wing of the Corporation to prepare a detailed plan to convert the existing animal incinerator into an eco-friendly biogas-based incinerator, which is both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.
The mayor undertook an on-site assessment of cattle sheds, water supply arrangements, fodder availability, sanitation, structural condition of the gaushalas and overall infrastructure.
Officials briefed him on day-to-day cattle management practices, health care arrangements and challenges being faced at the facilities.
Emphasising the need to strengthen animal welfare systems, Joshi said, “Gaushalas are not merely shelters for cattle, but reflect the city’s collective responsibility towards humane care. Improving hygiene, nutrition and shelter conditions will be taken up on priority, with a focus on sustainable solutions.”
“This is my first inspection after taking charge, and my priority is to ensure that infrastructure, hygiene and management standards at gaushalas are improved in a time-bound manner. Sustainable and humane practices must be adopted for better cattle care,” the mayor said.
The MC Commissioner said, “The Corporation is committed to upgrading gaushala infrastructure and strengthening cattle management practices. Based on the inspection, technical and administrative measures will be initiated to improve facilities, maintenance and long-term animal welfare.”
The mayor directed officials to prepare an action-oriented improvement plan covering structural repairs, cleanliness, efficient fodder management and stronger monitoring mechanisms.
He also stressed the need for regular inspections and coordinated efforts to ensure uniform standards across all gaushalas operated by the Corporation.
