First field inspection after assuming office MC-run gaushalas to supply milk to city orphanages: Chandigarh mayor

The mayor visited gaushalas at Raipur Kalan and Industrial Area Phase I, and the cattle pond in Industrial Area Phase I to review infrastructure facilities and cattle management under the Corporation.

Milk produced at Municipal Corporation-operated gaushalas will now be supplied to orphanages in the city, Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said during his first field inspection after assuming office on Thursday.

Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar, councillors Harjeet Singh, Bimla Dubey and Gurbax Rawat, and senior civic officials, the mayor directed that the milk supply to orphanages should begin from Friday, describing the move as “the Corporation’s commitment to social welfare”.