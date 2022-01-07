Fetus found in toilet of GMSH-16, FIR filed

A fetus was found in the gutter of one of the CLR toilets attached with the gynaecology department of Government Multispeciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, on Friday afternoon.

The fetus, which investigators said appeared to be 14 to 16 weeks old and was found with a placenta, was discovered by a sanitation worker while cleaning the gutter around 12.30 pm. The sanitation worker immediately raised the alarm and informed senior doctors at GMSH-16. The toilet is situated near the labour room in the gynaecology department. Sources said the police were immediately informed and a police team from the post situated inside the hospital reached the spot soon after.

Later, a team, led by SHO PS 17, inspector Om Parkash, visited the hospital. A police officer said, “The CCTV camera recording along with the entries of patients in the gynaecology department are being checked. It is a serious matter. We have urged the hospital management to provide all the relevant records. We have in the meanwhile registered a case on a complaint received from Dr Namita of the gynae department in GMSH-16 against unknown persons.

Sources said the fetus was kept in the mortuary for an autopsy. A case was registered at PS 17.