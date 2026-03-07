CH01-DD-0001 fetches Rs 53.88L, RLA Chandigarh generates record revenue

Chandigarh’s craze for '0001' just hit a new peak! The CH01-DD-0001 number fetched a massive ₹53.88 lakh in the latest RLA auction. With a total revenue of ₹4.48 crore, this is officially the most successful auction in Chandigarh's history. (Representational Image)

The registration number 0001 from the CH01-DD series drew an intense bidding in the latest e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, and fetched Rs 53.88 lakh. The reserve price for the number was set at just Rs 50,000.

The e-auction was conducted from March 4 to 6 during which 591 registration numbers were auctioned, officials said. During the three-day process, the RLA generated a revenue of Rs 4.48 crore — the highest revenue in the history of auctions conducted by the authority.

The registration numbers from 0001 to 9999 of the new series were put up for bidding along with the unsold special numbers from the previous series.