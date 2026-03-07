CH01-DD-0001 fetches Rs 53.88L, RLA Chandigarh generates record revenue

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The registration number 0001 from the CH01-DD series drew an intense bidding in the latest e-auction conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), Chandigarh, and fetched Rs 53.88 lakh. The reserve price for the number was set at just Rs 50,000.
The e-auction was conducted from March 4 to 6 during which 591 registration numbers were auctioned, officials said. During the three-day process, the RLA generated a revenue of Rs 4.48 crore — the highest revenue in the history of auctions conducted by the authority.
The registration numbers from 0001 to 9999 of the new series were put up for bidding along with the unsold special numbers from the previous series.
The number 0001 from the series was the most sought-after number, with another premium number 0003 securing the second highest bid of Rs 32.32 lakh,
The number 0005 was auctioned for Rs 17.50 lakh, 0009 fetched Rs 14.40 lakh and 0007 went for Rs 14.22 lakh. Among other fancy numbers, CH01-DD-1000 was sold for Rs 9.19 lakh, 0006 for Rs 8.50 lakh and 0008 for Rs 8.24 lakh. The numbers 0002 and 0100 were auctioned for Rs 7.25 lakh and Rs 6.23 lakh, respectively.
The e-auction was conducted through an online bidding system, allowing participants to place bids digitally during the specified period.
The RLA officials said the overwhelming response and record revenue highlight the popularity of the auction system among the city’s vehicle owners.
