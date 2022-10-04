Festive rush in Chandigarh: Traders asked to depute their own volunteers to help police manage traffic

The Chandigarh administration on Monday gave its nod for opening 38 school grounds at 22 locations for parking vehicles to combat the additional festive rush, besides asking the traders to depute their own volunteers to help police manage traffic in front of markets.

A letter written by Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic), Manisha Choudhary, to president of city traders’ body on Monday read,“A lot of traffic congestion took place around markets during the last festive season. Therefore, during the festive season season this year, it is requested that certain points are taken up on a priority basis.”

She asked the traders associations to ensure visitors parked their vehicles on the rear side of the shops, instead of the front parking lots, and in order to do so “may depute their own volunteers to manage traffic and assist the police.”

It was also specified that visitors are advised to also park their vehicles in school grounds and in community centers earmarked for this season. A list of government schools designated as parking lots for this festive season was released with Monday’s letter, which also stated that informative signboards can also be put up by the traders associations.

The traffic police was also “advised not to encroach upon the parking area as well as not to allow rehri/phari to be stationed in front of shops.” Shopkeepers were also asked toe nsure that no parking/plying of vehicles on pedestrian pathway/cycle tracks.