scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Festive rush in Chandigarh: Traders asked to depute their own volunteers to help police manage traffic

A letter written by Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic), Manisha Choudhary read,“A lot of traffic congestion took place around markets during the last festive season. Therefore, during the festive season this year, it is requested that certain points are taken up on a priority basis."

The traffic police was also “advised not to encroach upon the parking area as well as not to allow rehri/phari to be stationed in front of shops." (Representational)

The Chandigarh administration on Monday gave its nod for opening 38 school grounds at 22 locations for parking vehicles to combat the additional festive rush, besides asking the traders to depute their own volunteers to help police manage traffic in front of markets.

A letter written by Senior Superintendent of Police (traffic), Manisha Choudhary, to president of city traders’ body on Monday read,“A lot of traffic congestion took place around markets during the last festive season. Therefore, during the festive season season this year, it is requested that certain points are taken up on a priority basis.”

She asked the traders associations to ensure visitors parked their vehicles on the rear side of the shops, instead of the front parking lots, and in order to do so “may depute their own volunteers to manage traffic and assist the police.”

It was also specified that visitors are advised to also park their vehicles in school grounds and in community centers earmarked for this season. A list of government schools designated as parking lots for this festive season was released with Monday’s letter, which also stated that informative signboards can also be put up by the traders associations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking
Why Manav Thakkar chose Table Tennis, the sport he kept losing as a kidPremium
Why Manav Thakkar chose Table Tennis, the sport he kept losing as a kid
More from Chandigarh

The traffic police was also “advised not to encroach upon the parking area as well as not to allow rehri/phari to be stationed in front of shops.” Shopkeepers were also asked toe nsure that no parking/plying of vehicles on pedestrian pathway/cycle tracks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 06:53:59 am
Next Story

PGIMER recognised as one of world’s best specialised hospitals in survey

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement