Festival season surge: Mohali cyber wing gets 15 complaints

IF YOU are planning to buy any old article, including vehicles or any electronic gadget, on e-commerce sites during the festive season, beware of fraudsters on the prowl offering impressive discounts.

The district cyber wing has received complaints regarding frauds committed by men posing as armed forces personnel and offering to sell second-hand gadgets at very low prices.

“The district cyber wing received 15 complaints in the last one-and-a-half month in which the complainants alleged that they were duped while they were buying the second-hand gadgets at an online e-commerce portal,” DSP (cyber wing) Rupinder Kaur Sohi told Chandigarh Newsline.

She added that they received maximum complaints about the sale of second-hand vehicles and electronic gadgets. Police had also arrested a man who duped some people in Zirakpur by posing as an Army personnel around four months ago.

The DSP said that on average they receive four to five complaints a month but due to the festive season, which started from the end of September, they received as many as 15 complaints. She said that in the last eight months, they received as many as 60 such complaints. The complainants were duped by men posing as armed forces personnel and offering to sell vehicles and electronic gadgets.

DSP Kaur said, “Since the festive season began, the chances of frauds are more as compared to normal days. There are attractive sale offers on some other online e-commerce sites too. People must be aware of it.”

Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, the DSP said that during the investigation of some of the cases, they came to know that the fraudsters manage to get the details of customers from the companies where e-commerce portals procure the articles.

“They would get the phone numbers of the customers. Then they (fraudsters) would call and make some offer to the customers. They would usually tell the customers about the item the customer purchased. After that, they would offer discount or any lucrative deal and get the details and then cheat people,” DSP Kaur said.