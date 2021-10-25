Fertiliser crisis: Haryana to set up nakas to stop ‘inter-state black marketing’

AMID LONG queues of farmers wanting to buy (di-ammonium phosphate) fertiliser in south Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Sunday asked DCs and SP of Rewari, Mahendragarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Nuh and Jhajjar to check the vehicles going out of the state by setting up nakas so that fertiliser is not taken out of the state illegally. Haryana officials suspect black marketing of the fertiliser to neighbouring states with state Agriculture Minister J P Dalal stating “we have reports of huge black marketing of the fertiliser in Punjab and Rajasthan”.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting of officers Sunday evening in which the availability and demand of DAP fertilizers were discussed. “There will be no shortage of DAP fertilizers in the state,” he said after the meeting. The state government claims more fertiliser is available in the market this year in comparison to last year. Yet, in view of the demand of the farmers, the government says, the CM spoke to the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over phone Sunday to increase six additional rakes on which the Union Minister agreed.

Appealing to farmers to be patient, Khattar said that at present, 24 rakes of DAP fertiliser are available for farmers of the state and five more rakes will be received. “After CM’s talks to the Union minister, a total of 11 more rakes will be available with the state by October 31 after receiving 6 additional rakes. Directions have also been given by the CM to take strict action on the borders of the state to keep check on the black marketing of DAP from Haryana to other states. The CM has appointed administrative secretaries in-charge for the six districts with immediate effect to keep a close watch on the situation arising out of the demand of DAP. They will be present in the respective districts from October 25 to 27 and will keep an eye on the DAP distribution.

The chief minister directed the officers that according to farmers who have registered for rabi crops on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal, DAP fertilisers should be distributed to the farmers so that DAP can be made available to the real farmers on time.

While directing the officers to ensure the supply of DAP as per demand, the chif minister said the area where farmers need DAP first should be supplied first. He said that while last year, 87,000 metric tonnes of the fertiliser was sold in the state till October 24, this year, till date, 98,000 metric tonnes have been sold. Khattar has appealed to farmers to only purchase DAP only as per the requirement and not to store extra so that it can be distributed equally.