Ferozpur violence death: Victim’s family protests near DC’s office, repoll on Jan 2

A day after a voter died after getting crushed under an SUV amid attempted booth capturing during panchayat polls at village Lakhmir Ke Hithar of Ferozepur, his family sat on dharna outside office of Deputy Commissioner and refused cremation demanding arrest of accused.

A voter, Mahinder Singh (60), died Sunday after a group of miscreants barged into a polling booth in the village and set a ballot box on fire and later crushed him under their vehicle while trying to flee the spot. The family kept his body on the road outside office of Deputy Commissioner in Ferozepur and raised slogans against police. They said that cremation won’t be done till arrests are not made.

Jarnail Singh, son of deceased, said that his father was killed in poll violence and he had just gone to caste his vote. He said that his father was never into politics but because of negligence of police and administration his father lost his life. Dharna was later lifted after DSP Lakhbir Singh assured family that police will arrest all the accused soon.

In an FIR for murder registered at Mamdot police station, police has mentioned 10 names — Sukhdev Singh, Harpreet Singh, Nishan Singh, Manpreet Singh, Daljit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Harman Singh, Anoop, Lovepreet and Paramjit Singh along with 10-12 unidentified persons. Three of them are the residents of village Lakhmir Ke Hithar itself, but police are yet to arrest them. All of them are said to be Congress workers. DSP Lakhbir Singh said that all accused will be arrested soon and family has agreed for cremation on Tuesday.

The state election commission ordered repoll in Nanakpura and Lakhmir Ke Hithar villages of Ferozepur where polling was marred by violence Sunday and suspended later. The repoll will be held on January 2, said Balwinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner.