First consignment shipped to Dubai, what’s behind Ferozepur’s green chilli push

Farmers from Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur have shipped their first consignment of 15 metric tonnes of green chillies to Dubai.

With Punjab’s groundwater depleting at an astonishing rate, and farmers caught in wheat-paddy cycle, the export of chillies from the border district has emerged as a ray of hope and a viable example of how crop diversification can save the state’s water and soil, both.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said more farmers should adopt chilli cultivation, as it brings better income and yield. Sharma said that as per the statistics compiled by the district administration, the per-acre economics comparison shows that chilli requires higher investment but brings higher yield and income too. “Chilli generates at least three times more income per acre compared to wheat,” she said.