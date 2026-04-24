First consignment shipped to Dubai, what’s behind Ferozepur’s green chilli push

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Farmers from Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur have shipped their first consignment of 15 metric tonnes of green chillies to Dubai.
With Punjab’s groundwater depleting at an astonishing rate, and farmers caught in wheat-paddy cycle, the export of chillies from the border district has emerged as a ray of hope and a viable example of how crop diversification can save the state’s water and soil, both.
Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said more farmers should adopt chilli cultivation, as it brings better income and yield. Sharma said that as per the statistics compiled by the district administration, the per-acre economics comparison shows that chilli requires higher investment but brings higher yield and income too. “Chilli generates at least three times more income per acre compared to wheat,” she said.
“As per our estimated calculations, the per acre cultivation cost for wheat is Rs 13,610 and for chilli Rs 76,000 including seed, fertilizer, land preparation, insecticide/fungicide, picking/harvesting etc. But when it comes to average yield, wheat gives 24 quintal/acre produce and chilli 110 quintal/acre. Farmers income stands at Rs 58,200 per acre from wheat but from chilli it is nearly Rs 2 lakh per acre, which is almost three times higher,” says the deputy commissioner.
“The process was anchored by the District Level Export Promotion Committee (DLEPC), which convened a focused meeting with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to position chilli as a priority export product for Ferozepur. The district administration initiated structured engagement with export houses and aggregators, leading to tie-ups with exporters for assured off-take and compliance with international specifications,” said Sharma.
Carefully selected fields in the Makhu belt-particularly villages such as Hakumat Singh Wala and adjoining clusters-were used for sample cultivation under controlled agronomic practices. These samples were grown with a focus on uniform size, colour, moisture content, and low residue levels, aligning with export quality requirements. The product was then tested, graded, and matched with buyer specifications before moving to bulk aggregation-ensuring that the first export consignment would meet international benchmarks.
Field visits by teams from the Department of Science and Technology enabled on-ground problem-solving, while large-scale mobilisation under GRIP 3.0 (Grassroot Innovator Programme).
“Parallelly, the district strengthened its forward linkages by engaging with the state’s horticulture department and creating value-addition infrastructure, critical for scaling exports beyond raw produce,” she said.
“While chilli requires higher upfront investment, it offers access to multiple markets-fresh, dried, processed, and now export-unlike wheat, which remains largely confined to MSP procurement. Moreover, chilli provides six to eight harvest cycles in a single season, ensuring steady cash flow rather than a single annual payout,” said Sharma.
“What began as a diversification experiment has now reached critical mass: area under chilli expanded from 2,000 to 12,000 hectares (2017–2025), production has crossed 20,000 tonnes annually, 4,500–5,000 farmers directly engaged and 40,000–45,000 livelihoods supported,” she added.
“Ferozepur grows chilli as a winter (Rabi) crop under greenhouse-like conditions, which naturally reduces pest and fungal attacks. The result is lower toxin residue production, potentially improving export competitiveness. In effect, the model aligns with at least 12 Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty reduction, gender equality, climate action, and responsible production,” said the DC.
Chilli cultivation in Ferozepur has also become a major driver of women-led employment. Unlike wheat, which is largely mechanised, chilli harvesting is labour-intensive and carried out predominantly by women across multiple picking cycles (6–8 times per season). With output-based wages (per kg picked) instead of fixed daily rates, women are able to earn more based on their effort, leading to higher and more consistent incomes-even during lean agricultural periods.
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