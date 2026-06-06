8 family members on way to immerse relative’s ashes killed in Ferozepur highway accident

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Eight people, including a minor girl, were killed and nine others were injured in a road accident on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Saturday morning when a pickup tempo collided head-on with a trolley traveller, locally known as a “ghoda”.
The victims were among a group of around 20 relatives travelling from Jalalabad to Harike Pattan to immerse the ashes of a deceased family member, identified as Puro Bai from Jalalabad. Harike Pattan is about 105 km from Jalalabad.
The family left Jalalabad around 4 am. As their vehicle reached Janga Wala Mod near Husain Shah village at about 5 am, it collided head-on with a trolley traveller coming from the opposite direction.
The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in four occupants of the pickup tempo dying on the spot. Four others died during treatment, while nine others sustained injuries.
Preliminary information revealed that the deceased included Ram Singh, son of Puro Bai, a relative, Mahinder Singh, a 13-year-old girl, and several other family members.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh, who visited the accident site, termed the incident unfortunate. “It is very sad. Some of the injured have been referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, for treatment, while post-mortem examinations of the eight deceased are being conducted. Prima facie, the trolley traveller appears to be at fault. Appropriate legal action will be taken against its driver after investigation,” he said.
Sources said the pickup tempo was a goods vehicle generally used for transporting fruits, vegetables and other merchandise. However, police officials have not yet commented on the issue of alleged overloading.
Local villagers claimed that Janga Wala Mod is a blind turn and has witnessed several accidents in the past, raising concerns over road safety and the need for preventive measures on the accident-prone stretch.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram