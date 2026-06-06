8 family members on way to immerse relative’s ashes killed in Ferozepur highway accident

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of four occupants of the pickup tempo on the spot. Four others died during treatment.

Eight people, including a minor girl, were killed and nine others were injured in a road accident on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Saturday morning when a pickup tempo collided head-on with a trolley traveller, locally known as a “ghoda”.

The victims were among a group of around 20 relatives travelling from Jalalabad to Harike Pattan to immerse the ashes of a deceased family member, identified as Puro Bai from Jalalabad. Harike Pattan is about 105 km from Jalalabad.

The family left Jalalabad around 4 am. As their vehicle reached Janga Wala Mod near Husain Shah village at about 5 am, it collided head-on with a trolley traveller coming from the opposite direction.