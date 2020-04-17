Ferozepur records its first case — driver of Ludhiana top cop

The driver was tested after the ACP tested positive. (Representational Image) The driver was tested after the ACP tested positive. (Representational Image)

Ferozepur, which had no cases of COVID-19 till April 16, reported its first patient on Friday — a 27-year-old driver of ACP Ludhiana (North).

The driver — who belongs to Warabhaika village of Ferozepur district — was tested after the ACP tested positive. His samples were taken in Ludhiana on April 13 and then he went to his village in Ferozepur. On April 17, three of contacts of the ACP tested positive, including the driver.

According to protocol, driver should not have been allowed to travel from Ludhiana to Ferozepur after his samples were taken and he should have been quarantined in Ludhiana itself for 14 days.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal did not respond to queries regarding why the driver was allowed to travel to Ferozepur after being tested.

In a video message released late Friday evening, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said, “Whenever a COVID-19 patient is reported, we make a list of persons who were in contact with the concerned person in the past 15 days. If any of them show symptoms, he or she is admitted in hospital immediately while those who don’t show any symptoms are home quarantined. They are also told how to home quarantine themselves. If anyone jumps home quarantine, legal action is taken against the person and they are also shifted to a government facility for home quarantine.”

“Three contacts of ACP are asymptomatic and are doing fine in hospital. The ACP is also stable,” he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ferozepur DC Kulwant Singh said, “We have taken samples of 10 persons who are high risk contacts. These include his wife, his one and a half year-old son, his parents and five of his relatives.” The driver has been shifted to the isolation ward of Ferozepur Civil Hospital.

Warabhaika village, which has a population of about 1,500 has been made a containment zone by health officials. Mass sampling will be done in the area, apart from examining villagers for symptoms, said health officials.

Ferozepur is the 19th district of Punjab to come under the grip of COVID-19. Now only Bathinda, Fazilka and Tarn Taran have zero cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd