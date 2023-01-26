Ferozepur market committee engineer dies in accident

The executive engineer (XEN) of Ferozepur market committee died in a road accident in Moga, Wednesday, after his official Innova vehicle crashed into a railing on the National Highway near Bughipura Chowk and then skidded in a pit in the fields nearby.

The officer, identified as Jasvir Singh (43), was returning to his home at Takhtupura village of Moga after finishing his duty in Ferozepur when the incident took place.

Police said that the officer was driving his official vehicle himself when he lost control of it at Barnala bypass near Gill dhaba. The vehicle crashed into a railing on the highway and then skidded into a pit in the fields nearby.

Amandeep Kaur, wife of the deceased, in her statement to the police said that on Tuesday her husband had gone to Mohali head office and further he went to Ferozepur to inspect Mohalla clinic work but when he did not reach home on Wednesday, she called him. However, he did not attend calls and then she informed his colleagues. After his location was traced, the mangled vehicle was found at Bughipura Chowk and the officer who was inside the vehicle, had died.

Inspector Iqbal Hussain, SHO Mehna police station, said that on the basis of the statement of wife of the deceased, inquest proceedings were filed under the section 174 of CrPC.