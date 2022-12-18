scorecardresearch
Ferozepur clears legacy waste of 7,911 MT, first in Punjab

In Chandigarh, Local Government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Saturday said the Ferozepur district has cleared all its legacy waste, which is usually defined as waste that has been collected and kept for years at a place meant for a landfill.

The administration has achieved door-step segregation of waste for nearly 85 per cent of households in the district. (File/Representational)
Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clear all of its legacy waste amounting to 7,911 MT, the government said. In Chandigarh, Local Government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Saturday said the Ferozepur district comprising eight Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu, and Mamdot has cleared all its legacy waste, which is usually defined as waste that has been collected and kept for years at a place meant for a landfill.

“The waste produced daily is sent to the materials recovery facility (MRF) and compost pits so that it can be recycled,” he said, adding that the administration has achieved door-step segregation of waste for nearly 85 per cent of households in the district. The remaining mixed waste is segregated daily and disposed of on the same day, the minister said.

