scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Ferozepur becomes first Punjab district to clear legacy waste of 7,911 MT

Legacy waste is usually defined as waste that has been collected and kept for years at a place meant for a landfill.

Punjab government claims that Ferozpur, comprising of eight Urban Local Bodies, has cleared its all legacy waste (Representational/File)

Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clear all of its legacy waste amounting to 7,911 MT, the government said.

In Chandigarh, Local Government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Saturday said the Ferozepur district comprising eight Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu, and Mamdot has cleared all its legacy waste.

Legacy waste is usually defined as waste that has been collected and kept for years at a place meant for a landfill.

“The waste produced daily is sent to the materials recovery facility (MRF) and compost pits so that it can be recycled,” he said, adding that the administration has achieved door-step segregation of waste for nearly 85 per cent of households in the district. The remaining mixed waste is segregated daily and disposed of on the same day, the minister said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

He said efforts were being made to achieve 100 per cent door-step segregation of waste.

More from Chandigarh

Nijjar further said the Punjab government will soon start clearing legacy waste from other districts to make the state pollution-free.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:47:46 pm
Next Story

Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close