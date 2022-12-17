Ferozepur becomes first Punjab district to clear legacy waste of 7,911 MT

Ferozepur has become the first district in Punjab to clear all of its legacy waste amounting to 7,911 MT, the government said.

In Chandigarh, Local Government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Saturday said the Ferozepur district comprising eight Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Ferozepur, Zira, Guruharsai, Talwandi Bhai, Mallanwala, Mudki, Makhu, and Mamdot has cleared all its legacy waste.

Legacy waste is usually defined as waste that has been collected and kept for years at a place meant for a landfill.

“The waste produced daily is sent to the materials recovery facility (MRF) and compost pits so that it can be recycled,” he said, adding that the administration has achieved door-step segregation of waste for nearly 85 per cent of households in the district. The remaining mixed waste is segregated daily and disposed of on the same day, the minister said.

He said efforts were being made to achieve 100 per cent door-step segregation of waste.

Nijjar further said the Punjab government will soon start clearing legacy waste from other districts to make the state pollution-free.