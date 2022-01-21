Female twins die under mysterious circumstances

MYSTERY SHROUDS over the death of four-month-old female twins who died at night in their house on Tuesday.

Their father, Krishan, who works as a plumber, stated that one of his daughters, Gauri, suffered from cold and he bought medicine from a chemist and gave to both of his daughters. Later, they were fed by their mother. Both were found in a semiconscious state in the morning.

They were rushed to the civil hospital where the doctors declared them dead. Krishan said that his daughters were born on September 13 last year and were in good health.

Dr Sumit said that the dead bodies of the twins were handed over to the family after post-mortem. The viscera would be sent for a lab test after which the cause of death would be ascertained. The doctor said there was no mark of injury on their body. Trauma Centre in-charge Dr Sanjay said the syrup inhaled by the children was shown to him.