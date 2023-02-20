Women officers now head five police districts in Punjab

The Punjab government has posted Ashwini Gotyal, a 2016–batch IPS officer, as senior superintendent of police in Batala, increasing the number of police districts headed by women from four to five.

The state has 24 police districts headed by SSPs and three police commissionerates led by officers of the inspector-general or deputy inspector-general rank.

Olympian shooter Avneet Kaur Sidhu (41) is posted as SSP of Fazilka, a border district. She was previously the SSP in Malerkotla, the recently carved out administrative district. A 2011-batch officer, she is married to former India hockey player Rajpal Singh, currently posted as SP (headquarters) at Ropar. She had trained at a shooting range in Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal’s native village and at a shooting facility she had set up in Bathinda.

The other three women officers heading the police districts are Amneet Kondal (Khanna), Kanwardeep Kaur (Ferozepur) and Ravjot Grewal (Fatehgarh Sahib).

Kondal is a 2012-batch IPS officer from Anandpur Sahib. Daughter of a retired Indian Revenue Service officer, Kondal is married to 2011-batch IAS officer Girish Dayalan. Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Ravjot Garewal is 2015-batch IPS officer. She was a dentist before joining the IPS. She had also served as a subdivisional magistrate. The 1987-born Garewal is married to Jagraon SSP Navneet Singh Bains.

Today, Ms Ashwini Gotyal, IPS assumed the charge of SSP Batala.

ਅੱਜ ਸ਼੍ਰੀਮਤੀ ਅਸ਼ਵਿਨੀ ਗੋਟਿਆਲ, ਆਈ.ਪੀ.ਐਸ. ਜੀ ਨੇ ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਕਪਤਾਨ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਾ ਬਟਾਲਾ ਦਾ ਅਹੁਦਾ ਸੰਭਾਲਿਆ। pic.twitter.com/SWHTyDIwg8 — Batalapolice (@BatalaPolice) February 17, 2023

Another women officer from the sports quota is Mandeep Kaur, deputy superintendent of police in 82-battalion of the Punjab Armed Police. The 48-year-old has represented India in the 400m and 800m races. She is married to a retired deputy commandant and is the mother of two sons who are professional golfers.

Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav told The Indian Express that women were equal partners as law enforcement officers. “There are many bright and capable women officers in Punjab Police. The state government led by Bhagwant Mann has adopted a policy of empowering women police officers and entrusting them with positions of responsibility. We are committed to better delivery of police services to the citizens,” he said.

There are at least a dozen senior women police officers in the state.