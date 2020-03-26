Feel healthier and hopeful, say patients being treated for coronavirus in Chandigarh

The 23-year-old patient who was the first to test positive for the disease in the Tricity said she was doing well now, but was wary of the public scrutiny she received during the past few days. (Express file photo) The 23-year-old patient who was the first to test positive for the disease in the Tricity said she was doing well now, but was wary of the public scrutiny she received during the past few days. (Express file photo)

There is not a lot that inspires hope when it comes to reporting developments during the coronavirus pandemic, but recovery accounts by a few people who tested positive for COVID-19 shine a ray of light on the otherwise bleak period. Newsline spoke to a few patients in the city to see how they are faring, and found out that a few are on the path to recovery and feel positive about the future. Others, have pertinent advice to offer to the paranoid and anxious masses.

Symptoms mild and receding

The 23-year-old patient who was the first to test positive for the disease in the Tricity said she was doing well now, but was wary of the public scrutiny she received during the past few days. Her brother (25), who also tested positive for the disease and is receiving treatment at an isolation ward, claimed that his sister has barely any symptoms now and that even he is doing much better. “The symptoms clearly differ for everyone. For example, my sister did not even have a cough, when they say that cough and breathing difficulties are one of the major symptoms for the coronavirus,” he said. In fact, his sister has been tested again since her symptoms dissipated so as to ensure she is rid of the virus before she is discharged from the hospital.

The 25-year-old added that he himself was feeling much better, and only has a residual cough. The man had a fever and sore throat to begin with, which has slowly subsided, but is not sure if he can comment on whether he has truly recovered. “We can’t be too sure, but honestly I have had worse bouts of flu, the symptoms were much milder as compared to other times I have had a viral infection,” claimed the 25-year-old. He added that perhaps his and his family’s symptoms were mild because no one had underlying conditions and led healthy lives. “For my sister and I, we are younger so I guess we were fine. But the biggest point is to stay in quarantine because this is too infectious and we have to ensure it doesn’t spread any further,” he added.

Don’t panic, but obey guidelines

For the 42-year-old patient from Mohali, admitted at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, boredom is not a problem even though he has been in complete isolation for the past six days. “I walk around the ward because I am the only here. Plus, I have a good social circle so I keep talking on the phone, so boredom is not an issue for me,” says the 42-year-old. He has a high fever which has receded since the past two days and he says he feels optimistic for himself, but worries about the ‘pandemonium’ he hears that is unfurling on the streets.

“I hear people are violating curfews left, right and centre. The administration will have to strictly police if that is the case, because everyone needs to stay home right now. If this gets any worse I don’t know how our health infrastructure will cope!” says the patient. Though he does not believe in fear mongering, especially from “people who have no scientific knowledge and just like to post alarmist things on social media”, he does advise caution to all.

The patient, who believes he got the virus while being lined up at a crowded pre immigration line at the airport, says people should really understand the need for social distancing. “It is truly crucial that we all play our part now. Your panic won’t help, but you obeying the rules and listening to the correct information will help!” he added.

Stop stigmatising and harassing patients, say families

Another patient from the city, who wishes to remain anonymous claims that they are worried about how patients and their families are being treated, and how quickly misinformation is spread. “For example, a team went to my house to collect samples. But everyone in the neighbourhood spread rumors about how the team had come to force family members to get admitted to the ward. There is so much misinformation and hurtful rumour mongering everywhere,” says the patient.

“Instead of naming and shaming and stigmatising families in quarantine, they should appreciate that they have gone into quarantine for everyone’s sake and commend people for quarantining themselves successfully,” added the patient, concerned over the stigmatisation of patients and their families. “This is the time to support each other rather than tearing each other apart,” said the patient, who claimed to be feeling much better since the last two days.

