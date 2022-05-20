Feel bad for Sherry today, sad he has to go through all this, says Bunny

It was 50 years ago when former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu alias Sherry and Rupinder Singh Sandhu alias Bunny became friends after they came in contact with each other at Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in Patiala. Since then, their friendship has known no bounds.

On the day Supreme Court sentenced Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment, Bunny said, “I feel bad for Sherry today. It is sad that he has to go through all this.” Bunny was co-accused with Sidhu in the road rage case in which Sidhu has been sentenced. However, he was acquitted by Supreme Court in 2018. Now battling cancer and spinal scoliosis, Bunny, 59, who was always following Sidhu like a shadow, has been keeping away from politics. He had been supporting Sidhu in all his endeavours in the past. He was always seen with Sidhu even when the latter was inducted by former chief minister Amarinder Singh in his Cabinet as local bodies minister.

However, later when Sidhu emerged from his self-exile of two years and was named PPCC chief, Bunny has been missing from the scene. “We have always been together. It has been 50 years. It is a friendship of five decades. But I have had health issues lately. I underwent a surgery and am getting treatment for my spine. That is why I have been keeping away,. Politics is a hectic business,” Bunny said. Son of an engineer who was on an assignment with World Bank, Bhagat Singh, Bunny is into stock trading and was initiated into it by none other than N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys. “My father and I were together with him on the day he encouraged me to buy some shares. Since then I have been into it.”

Bunny’s friends remember him as a club cricketer, who has been a golfer too. “He belongs to a well-to-do family and has landed properties,” said one of his friends. His father has also been a close friend of former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Whenever there were differences between Sidhu and Amarinder, Bunny always sided with Sidhu.

“It has been a relationship to treasure. We not only studied in the same class in the same school but we also did not live far from each other. I am one year older than him. My house is just five minutes from Sherry’s, “ he said.

Sources said Bunny had visited Sidhu after the SC verdict in the afternoon at the latter’s Patiala residence.