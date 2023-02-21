Feasibility studies on for ISRO’s space tourism venture, Union MoS Jitendra Singh tells AAP MP Sanjeev Arora

India is about to join the elite club of nations such as the USA, Russia and China to venture into space tourism.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission, according to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Dr Singh was replying to a question on space tourism by Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora in the Rajya Sabha recently. The MP had asked whether Isro has plans for space tourism and if so, how much Budget fund has been allocated for the purpose.

The minister replied: “The objective of India’s maiden human spaceflight programme Gaganyaan is demonstration of human spaceflight capability to Low Earth Orbit, which is a precursor to future Space Tourism Programme. ISRO has carried out a few feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission. After the accomplishment of the Gaganyaan mission, activities towards space tourism shall be firmed up.”

Sharing this information Tuesday, Arora said it is really a matter of pride for the people of the country that ISRO is in the process of launching space tourism. “It clearly shows that India is entering a new era,” he remarked. The AAP MP added that as per the available information, ISRO pursues international cooperation and relations with 61 countries in varied domains of space activities.

Arora said earlier that there were confirmed reports that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has been created as a single window agency under the Department of Space to promote, handhold and authorise the activities of the private sector in the space domain, including those by young entrepreneurs and students. IN-SPACe will come up with mechanisms to enable sharing of technical facilities and expertise available across ISRO centres with private entities.

The MP hoped that the government's new initiative would ultimately provide direction to the activities of the private space industry in India.