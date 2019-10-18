Fearing ‘misuse of funds’ UT admin says will repair all roads managed by MC

Fearing “misuse” of funds, the Chandigarh Administration Thursday decided to repair all the roads managed by the municipal corporation despite facing opposition from the latter.

The administration took the decision while exercising its veto power, in a meeting chaired by V P Singh Badnore, the UT Administrator.

Confirming the development, U T Adviser Manoj Parida said, “We will repair all the bad roads of MC. We cannot let the citizens suffer.” Sources said that administration is not giving more funds to the corporation fearing that these may be “misused for works which are not a priority”.

In a series of stories, Chandigarh Newsline had highlighted how Rs 50.73 crore spent on recarpeting roads had literally gone down the drain. The civic body manages V3, V4, V5, V6, parking roads, village roads, phirni roads in the city, while the administration has just V1 and V2 roads.

Besides using its own funds, the administration would use the additional grant of Rs 15 crore which was given to the corporation, for the repair work. The civic body had been saying that the UT administration should provide the funds to repair the roads.

“What will our engineers do then? They can give us funds for repair,” Mayor Rajesh Kalia said.

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla told Chandigarh Newsline that the corporation has failed to live up to citizens’ expectations and better than it is shut down.

“What can be more shameful than this that the administration has to repair the corporation roads? The administration can take over everything and close down the civic body office,” Babla said.

Sources said that recarpeting work to the tune of at least Rs 35 crore is required at the moment.

The Chandigarh MC has faced severe criticism for not repair the roads with big craters.

Even as the municipal corporation has been splurging public money on trips to Leh and other areas, the civic body had said that they do not have funds to make roads. During the recent House meeting on September 16, when the issue of road repair came up, Commissioner KK Yadav had stated that “roads cannot be made as there are no funds with the municipal body”. The corporation maintains 1,800 kilometers of roads in the city. The UT Administration’s engineering wing to maintains 1,800 kilometers of roads.