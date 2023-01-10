Fearing action, estate officers make record, clear 2,431 files in 2 weeks

Fearing action at the hands of Deputy Commissioner Yashpal Garg, who is known for being strict against any delay in work, assistant estate officers of the Chandigarh Administration cleared a record 2,431 files of the estate office within two weeks.

The estate office is known for sitting over files, in some cases, even for years. It is for the first time that the officers worked late till evening — even on Saturday and Sunday — to clear the pending files.

These details of clearing these files were given to Garg, who has been holding the officiating charge of the Deputy Commissioner, in a meeting held Monday. Sources said that the newly appointed AEOs also found that many files were

held up unnecessarily for reasons best known to the previous officers.

On December 28, Garg had ordered the officers to clear pending files in the estate department and excise department that were received up to December 31 be cleared and disposed of by January 5. It was also directed that considering the pendency, the offices be also kept open late in the evening and on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The review meeting was initially fixed for January 6, 2023, but it was rescheduled for January 9, 2023.

During the review meeting, Amit Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that “now no such file, which was received up to December 31, 2022, is pending with him” and that “he has cleared total 933 files and 70 arms licence registered application from December 19 to January 6″.

Then, Sumeet Sihag, Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner, informed Garg that “now no such file, which was received up to 31.12.2022, is pending with him and he has cleared a total of 323 files from December 19 to January 6″.

Then the assistant estate officers were asked to give their information. Three assistant estate officers were appointed in the UT estate office.

Sanyam Garg, assistant estate officer-I, said that 100 files are still pending with him even when he has cleared 671 files which were received in his office on different dates between August 31 and December 31, 2022. He said considering the huge pendency of files, he has cleared most of the files pertaining to general public on priority.

Now most of the pending files are related to establishment branch and the same would also be cleared in the next two days.

Sources in the estate office said that prior to Garg’s joining, over 650 files at his table were left pending and held back at the level of the AEO and other officials. Most of them were cleared by him.

Sanyam Garg joined as AEO-II on December 20, 2022. Prior to him two other officers were posted as AEO-I during the pendency period, that is August 31, 2022 onwards.

Sorabh Kumar Arora, Assistant Estate Officer-II, said that “now no such file, which was received up to 31.12.2022, is pending with him and he has cleared total 80 files from 19.12.2022 to 09.01.2023”.

Similarly, Rajiv Tiwari, Assistant Estate Officer-III, UT, said that now no such file, which was received up to December 31, 2022, is pending with him and “he has cleared total 354 files from December 25, 2022 till January 9, 2023. Tewari joined as AEO-III on December 19, 2022. The files were pertaining to issuance of permission for sale of property, transfer of properties on the basis of sale deeds and death case transfers. Only five per cent files have been sent back to him for some observations and queries.

Action to be taken after going through reasons for delay

Yashpal Garg on Monday told the officers that he will again review the pending files on January 12.

“It was observed that all the officers have put in extra efforts during this period and have cleared most of the files which include current files also. Sanyam Garg and Rajiv Tiwari who have joined about 20 days back have cleared a considerable number of files. The matter will again be reviewed on January 12 at 6 pm regarding the pending files with AEO-I and in case these could not be cleared by that date, appropriate action in the matter may be initiated after going through the reasons for delay in each of the file,” it was specified.