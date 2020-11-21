F&CC gives nod to transport of legacy waste for Rs 48 lakh

At the Dadumajra garbage dumping ground in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh, File)

The Finance and Contract Committee on Friday not just approved transportation of legacy waste from garbage processing plant to the dumping ground, Dadumajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh but also construction of multi-level parking at Manimajra on PPP mode.

A meeting of Finance & Contract Committee, Municipal Corporation, was held under the chairpersonship of Mayor Raj Bala Malik and attended by K K Yadav, Commissioner, Chanderwati Shukla, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Ravinder Kaur Gujral, Vinod Aggarwal, Tilak Raj and S K Jain, Additional Commissioners, Sorabh Arora, Joint Commissioner, Shailender Singh, Chief Engineer, Sanjay Arora, SE B&R, K P Singh, SE Horticulture and Electricity and other senior officers of MC were present during the meeting.

The members of committee also approved the estimate for repair of 80mm thick paver block in internal gullies at Maloya village, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 31.71 lakh. Approval was accorded to floating of expression of interest for operation and maintenance of Maloya Gaushala.

The committee also accorded approval for fixation of rent of telephone exchanges at Khuda Lahora and Khuda Alisher villages at Rs 42,159 on a monthly rent basis and the agenda of procurement of gur for safaikarmacharis and cattle pond separately through calling fresh e-tender was also approved. The F&CC approved the agenda item regarding running of two canteens (MCC building and RLA building) on item rate basis through calling e-tender and estimate for the work of providing additional 24” I/D RCC NP3 pipe line for disposal of sewerage of Khudda Lahora Colony No. 1 at an estimated cost of Rs 25.15 lakh.

The committee approved reserve price in respect of nine condemned vehicles of sanitation department and enforcement wing of MC along with amendment in terms and conditions of 33 booths of fish and meat market, Sector 41, Chandigarh, auctioned on a monthly licence fee basis.

The members accorded approval for procurement of wheat bran (choker) impounded in cattle pond at an estimated cost of Rs 25.55 lakh and renewal of licence of Chandigarh Washerman Workshop Cooperative (Regd) Industrial Society Ltd, Sector 15-D, Chandigarh, from 1-10-2020 to 30-09-2021 with an increase of 10% in the licence fee.

Rough cost estimate for re-carpeting of phirni road and gaushala approach road, Maloya village, at an estimate cost of Rs 44.85 lakh was also approved along with extension of contract for supply of 16 security guards and three supervisors at dumping ground, garbage processing plant and motor garage.

Revised rough cost estimate for construction of boundary wall, providing and fixing shed and paver blocks at shamshan ghat, Maloya village, at an estimated cost of Rs 46.13 lakh was also accorded approval.

Rs 49.40 L for capacity training of vendors

The F&CC approved agenda item regarding signing MoU with school of public health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, for phase-II project on capacity building training of street vendors on health and hygiene at an estimated cost of Rs 49.40 lakh. The committee approved transportation of legacy waste from garbage processing plant to the dumping ground, Dadumajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh.

The Committee also approved the estimate for the work of rejuvenation of the existing village ponds at three villages — Kaimbala, Sarangpur and Khuda Ali Sher — at an estimated cost of Rs 48.94 lakh. The committee approved the agenda for renting out vacant kiosk 1 and 2 at Japanese Garden in Sector 31 through inviting Verka/Vita or Amul and approval for amendment in terms and conditions of kiosks at Shivalik Garden, Manimajra, to be rented out through open auction.

