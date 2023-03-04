F&CC gives nod to development works

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, on Friday approved various development agenda items.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Anup Gupta and attended by various officers and councillors.

The panel approved providing and fixing of pipe benches in various parks/green belts/gardens of sectors 36 and 42, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 19.31 lakh, providing garden lights and street lights in Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 15.18 lakh, special repair/renovation of fire station building & residential quarters in Industrial Area, Phase-1, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.67 lakh and special repair of community centre, Vikas Nagar (Small) Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.25 lakh.

The committee also approved construction of open kitchen in Community Centre, Sector 44, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 13.91 lakh, construction of jogging track in green belt, Sector 51, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 29.24 lakh, providing and supplying of electronic goods for community centre in Sector 11, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.44 lakh.

The repair of existing paver block around various parks in sector 46 A& D, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 37.48 lakh and installation of high-mast, flood lights, street lights at various locations in Industrial Area, Ph-I, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 40.52 lakh was approved.

The committee also accorded approval for the sale of bio-fuel briquettes being manufactured at Horticulture Waste Processing Plant, 3BRD, Chandigarh, and gave extension of lease period of shops of Badheri, Buterla & Burail, UT, Chandigarh with effect from April 6, 2022, to April 5, 2027, with 25% onetime increase and 5% annual increase from next year.