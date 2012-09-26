F&CC approves revised estimates of Food Street,says no stalls for Diwali in Sec 17

The Food Street proposed in Sector 48 might soon see the light of day with the estimates for the construction being revised. The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation approved an increase in the estimates,after no contractor was willing to take up the work at the existing rate. Though the foundation stone of the Food Street was laid in 2009,work had not been completed due to various roadblocks.

The committee decided that no stalls will be permitted in Sector 17,during Diwali. It was stated that shopkeepers were sublet the stalls that were allotted to them. The number of stalls were more than the approved number,causing chaos in the area. The reserve price for renting out the exhibition ground in Sector 34 for Diwali mela was fixed as Rs 15.62 lakh.

The F&CC also approved the proposal to give maintenance of the road berms to private firms. The road berms along the V-3 roads will be beautified. It was also decided that four parks in Sector 21 will be maintained by the citizens association.

The issue of buses of various institutes being parked in the MC parking lots was also raised at the meeting by councillor Pardeep Chhabra. It was observed that despite a bus parking area in Manimajra,buses were being parked in different sectors occupying the parking space that could be used by public. It was proposed that some parking fee must be charged. Another issue that was taken up was recovery of rent from Verka and Vita booths.

The agenda to administer anti-rabies vaccine in Sector 19 dispensary for Rs 100 was approved. It was also decided that Central Club and Rose Club be taken over from the Administration by the MC.

F&CC accorded approval for the enhancement of festival advance to the MC employees from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000,as per the pattern of the Punjab government. The issue of hiring chartered accountants to convert of single entry accounts into double entry accounting system was also discussed.

