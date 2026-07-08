‘Corrupt Punjab cop’ at heart of US crackdown on Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate

According to US federal indictments, a Punjab police officer worked with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria (in photo) organised crime group to target perceived rivals with false accusations and demands for money. (File Photo)

In a major revelation emerging from a sweeping international law enforcement operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, an alleged “corrupt Punjab police officer” has been directly implicated in fabricating murder charges and running extortion rackets on behalf of a ruthless India-based transnational crime syndicate.

According to federal indictments unsealed in Los Angeles as part of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, Gurinderjit Singh, a law enforcement officer in Punjab, worked hand-in-glove with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group to target perceived rivals with false accusations and demands for money.

The details, laid bare in US court documents, show how corruption at the local level in Punjab enabled global criminal enterprises to thrive across continents. A US Department of Justice official made these revelations in a press statement in California late on July 7.