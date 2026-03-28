‘Favouritism’ or ‘balanced growth’?: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jai Ram Thakur clash over NABARD projects

A sharp political exchange over the implementation and distribution of projects under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme dominated proceedings during Question Hour in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, with the Opposition BJP accusing the Congress-led government of favouring ruling party constituencies.

The debate was triggered by BJP MLA Vinod Kumar from Nachan, who questioned the alleged “selective allocation” of NABARD-funded projects, claiming that several constituencies represented by BJP legislators, including Nachan and Seraj, were being overlooked.

Raising the issue, Kumar sought clarity from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the criteria being adopted for sanctioning projects under NABARD, and why Opposition-held constituencies were not receiving equitable shares.

Joining the debate, BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary pointed to his Paonta Sahib constituency, alleging that despite an available project limit of around Rs 70 crore, proposals had not been approved. He questioned the government’s intent and accused it of sidelining Opposition areas.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur escalated the matter further, terming the government’s stance “contradictory” and “politically motivated”. He argued that while the state government frequently accuses the Centre of discrimination, Himachal Pradesh had received substantial financial assistance under NABARD and other central government schemes—amounting to nearly Rs 47,519 crore over the past three years. He dismissed the state government’s allegations against the Centre as “baseless”.

Thakur went on to allege that the Sukhu government was disproportionately allocating NABARD schemes to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Specifically, he claimed that nearly 11 schemes had been sanctioned for Nadaun—the chief minister’s own constituency—raising questions about fairness and adherence to norms.

During a heated moment, the Speaker intervened, asking Thakur to confine himself to a supplementary question. However, Thakur insisted on continuing, asserting his right to raise what he described as a “serious issue of public importance”.

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He demanded an assurance from CM Sukhu that future NABARD allocations, including those in upcoming budgets, would be distributed equitably across all constituencies, irrespective of political affiliation.

CM Sukhu rejects allegations, cites balanced development

Responding to the Opposition’s charges, CM Sukhu firmly denied any bias in the allocation of NABARD projects. He maintained that his government was committed to “uniform and inclusive development” across the state.

Sukhu stated that infrastructure projects, including rural roads under centrally sponsored schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, had been distributed across all Assembly constituencies without discrimination. He added that MLAs could propose projects within a financial ceiling of Rs 200 crore, and assured that all eligible proposals would be duly considered.

Addressing Chaudhary’s concern, Sukhu acknowledged the claim regarding the Rs 70 crore limit in Paonta Sahib and assured that the proposed road projects from the constituency would be examined.

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Countering allegations of favouritism, Sukhu cited examples of NABARD funding allocated to BJP-held constituencies. He noted that projects worth Rs 78 crore had been approved for Jaswan-Pragpur, represented by BJP MLA Bikram Thakur, while Balh constituency of BJP MLA Inder Singh Gandhi had received schemes worth Rs 38 crore.

Launching a political counterattack, Sukhu remarked that during the previous BJP regime, “development appeared to be concentrated largely in Seraj,” the constituency represented by Jai Ram Thakur. He rejected the Opposition’s claims as misleading and reiterated that his “government’s vision and intent extend to the entire state”.

Sukhu also announced that the state government had proposed to enhance the NABARD funding ceiling from Rs 200 crore to Rs 225 crore, indicating a push to expand developmental works under the scheme.