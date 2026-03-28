‘Favouritism’ or ‘balanced growth’?: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Jai Ram Thakur clash over NABARD projects

4 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 01:30 PM IST
Launching a political counterattack, Sukhu remarked that during the previous BJP regime, “development appeared to be concentrated largely in Seraj,” the constituency represented by Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photos)
A sharp political exchange over the implementation and distribution of projects under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme dominated proceedings during Question Hour in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, with the Opposition BJP accusing the Congress-led government of favouring ruling party constituencies.
The debate was triggered by BJP MLA Vinod Kumar from Nachan, who questioned the alleged “selective allocation” of NABARD-funded projects, claiming that several constituencies represented by BJP legislators, including Nachan and Seraj, were being overlooked.
Raising the issue, Kumar sought clarity from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the criteria being adopted for sanctioning projects under NABARD, and why Opposition-held constituencies were not receiving equitable shares.
Joining the debate, BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary pointed to his Paonta Sahib constituency, alleging that despite an available project limit of around Rs 70 crore, proposals had not been approved. He questioned the government’s intent and accused it of sidelining Opposition areas.
Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur escalated the matter further, terming the government’s stance “contradictory” and “politically motivated”. He argued that while the state government frequently accuses the Centre of discrimination, Himachal Pradesh had received substantial financial assistance under NABARD and other central government schemes—amounting to nearly Rs 47,519 crore over the past three years. He dismissed the state government’s allegations against the Centre as “baseless”.
Thakur went on to allege that the Sukhu government was disproportionately allocating NABARD schemes to constituencies represented by Congress MLAs. Specifically, he claimed that nearly 11 schemes had been sanctioned for Nadaun—the chief minister’s own constituency—raising questions about fairness and adherence to norms.
During a heated moment, the Speaker intervened, asking Thakur to confine himself to a supplementary question. However, Thakur insisted on continuing, asserting his right to raise what he described as a “serious issue of public importance”.
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He demanded an assurance from CM Sukhu that future NABARD allocations, including those in upcoming budgets, would be distributed equitably across all constituencies, irrespective of political affiliation.
CM Sukhu rejects allegations, cites balanced development
Responding to the Opposition’s charges, CM Sukhu firmly denied any bias in the allocation of NABARD projects. He maintained that his government was committed to “uniform and inclusive development” across the state.
Sukhu stated that infrastructure projects, including rural roads under centrally sponsored schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, had been distributed across all Assembly constituencies without discrimination. He added that MLAs could propose projects within a financial ceiling of Rs 200 crore, and assured that all eligible proposals would be duly considered.
Addressing Chaudhary’s concern, Sukhu acknowledged the claim regarding the Rs 70 crore limit in Paonta Sahib and assured that the proposed road projects from the constituency would be examined.
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Countering allegations of favouritism, Sukhu cited examples of NABARD funding allocated to BJP-held constituencies. He noted that projects worth Rs 78 crore had been approved for Jaswan-Pragpur, represented by BJP MLA Bikram Thakur, while Balh constituency of BJP MLA Inder Singh Gandhi had received schemes worth Rs 38 crore.
Launching a political counterattack, Sukhu remarked that during the previous BJP regime, “development appeared to be concentrated largely in Seraj,” the constituency represented by Jai Ram Thakur. He rejected the Opposition’s claims as misleading and reiterated that his “government’s vision and intent extend to the entire state”.
Sukhu also announced that the state government had proposed to enhance the NABARD funding ceiling from Rs 200 crore to Rs 225 crore, indicating a push to expand developmental works under the scheme.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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