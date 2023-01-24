Consumer forum asks e-vehicles firm, its dealer to refund 27K for faulty bike

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed Hero electric vehicles company and its dealer to refund Rs 27,490 to a Panchkula resident for selling a ‘defective’ electric bike.

The complainant in the case, Sandeep Goyal of Panchkula, had approached the consumer forum with a plea that stated that he had purchased a hero electric bike from Shree Shyam Automobiles (dealer) at Panchkula on July 14, 2018 for Rs 27,490, which had a warranty of two years. However, two days after its purchase, the same started giving problems in starting and while running, abruptly shut down in the middle of the road.

After he highlighted the problem, the dealer repaired the bike without issuing a job sheet. However, after two months, the bike again started showing the same problems. When he again approached the dealer, they wielded the motor. Subsequently, the bike completely stopped working and the dealer told the complainant that he had to leave the bike at the service center for a week as its motor had burnt and he has to get a replacement from the company. It has been alleged that despite keeping the bike in the service center for so long, the same was not repaired as the problems still persists. The dealer and the company (Hero electricals vehicles) did not replace the faulty parts with new ones and kept repairing and wielding the defected motor multiple times, causing harassment to him. The complainant had also written e-mails to Hero company, but to no effect. Goyal alleged that the bike was not at all operating smoothly and keeps causing major issues in getting started due to defective motor and battery parts.

It was also alleged that despite repeated visits, neither the bike has been repaired nor the motor and battery of the bike replaced, despite being under warranty.

In reply, Shree Shyam Automobiles had submitted that after receiving a complaint from Goyal, the same was redressed and at that time the complainant had no problems with the solution provided. The agency further stated that it had to close its business on March 31, 2019, and after closing the business, Goyal had again raised the complaint regarding the vehicle. However, there was no agreement with the complainant that the agency was supposed to repair the vehicle in the long term.

Hero electrical vehicles, in its reply, submitted that the defect, if any, occurred in the bike due to lapses on part of the complainant. The company suspected that the complainant could have overloaded the vehicle and/or plied it on damaged roads. It has further stated that the motor of the bike was in a good working condition, minus some cracks due to welding. The company overall denied that there were any manufacturing defects in the bike.