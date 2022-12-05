Fauji Days, an oral history project for Army veterans, launched

A unique project, first-of-its-kind in India, aimed at enabling faujis to tell their stories to the citizenry, the Military Literature Festival Sunday witnessed the launch of Fauji Days, an oral history chronicling the achievements of military veterans that will enable warriors who have hung their uniform to describe their lives in a vocation involving skill, thrill, passion and grit. Launched by two decorated senior veterans, Lt General Harwant Singh and Lt General Kamal Davar, Fauji Days will feature veterans where they would record their reminiscences, tell their anecdotes and bring to light stories that otherwise either go untold or remain confined to close families and friends.

“Every fauji lives through times often unimaginable by a civilian, goes through experiences that are often the stuff of movies, works in places and circumstances that are frequently hostile. Many see fellow comrades falling to bullets or plunging to icy depths on snow-peaked mountains. India would be poorer by a million stories if these are not recorded and preserved for future generations,” said Pankaj Punit Singh, the prime force behind this initiative. He underlined that Fauji Days will chronicle not just the exploits and professional achievements of faujis but also the lived experience of those who have spent time in uniform.

“While many senior officers pen their memoirs, and military stories are often narrated by those with felicity with the written word, personnel lower down the rank ladder simply take their stories home, and sadly often to their graves. Now, they will also be able to tell their tales the way they want to, in the language they choose to,” said Mehakdeep Kaur, the team leader of 99beagles who put together the initiative, adding that the concept is rank and uniform agnostic and would cover all uniformed forces.

The first episode features a candid unscripted interview of the legendary war disabled Major DP Singh who cheated death and became India’s first blade runner. Many of these stories would be told by young adults and teenagers who would interview veterans.

The interviews and archived material would be made accessible to the public through a website in the making, http://www.faujidays.com, which would also have reference material on culture and traditions of the military, in addition to blogs by eminent faujis and civilians. The social media handles of the project are already live.