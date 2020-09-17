Father of victim seeks FIR against 16 officials of tennis academy

Omar Farouq was convicted in a Sharia court in Kano State in northwest Nigeria on August 10.

A Mohali resident whose minor daughter was allegedly sexually harassed by five male trainees of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) in 2019, moved the Chandigarh District Court seeking an FIR against 16 persons, including the chief operating officer (COO), chief coach, former president, secretary, former treasurer of CLTA, and former SHO of a police station.

The complaint was filed under the Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and the matter is expected to be heard at the district court of Chandigarh on Thursday.

As per the complaint, on August 17, 2019, an FIR against five juveniles was registered at a Chandigarh police station under sections 354, 354 A, 354 D related to sexual abuse and 506 of the IPC, and under various sections of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012) on the complaint of a 16-year-old girl’s father, who accused the five male trainees (all minors) of misbehaving with her and harassing her at the CLTA Complex in Sector 10, Chandigarh.

The juveniles were granted interim bail by the trial court, however, the complainant has filed a fresh complaint at the court seeking FIR against 16 persons of the tennis academy’s management for not taking action against the other officials who were directly involved in the matter.

In his fresh complaint, the complainant has sought an FIR be registered against the 16 persons for having committed cognizable offences under sections 17, 18 and 19 read with Section 21 of the POCSO Act, 2012, read with Section 415, 420, 463, 465 and 469 read with Section 120-B of the IPC. The 16 persons who have been made respondents in the complaint include Meghraj (COO), Romen Singh (Chief Coach), Jai Singh Gill (former President), Dinkar Gupta, (former Treasurer/DGP Punjab Police), Dr Nirupa Marwaha (Consultant Nutrition and Aesthetics), Anju Singh (Hostel Warden), Viswajeet Khanna, (President), Sudhir Rajpal (Secretary), Gurkirat Kirpal Singh (Treasurer), all officials of CLTA ; and Rajan Kashyap, Chairman, Chandigarh Academy of Rural Tennis (CHART), Neeraj Sarna (former SHO PS 3), Praveen Mahajan (President – All India Tennis Association), Hironmoy Chatterjee (Secretary General – All India Tennis Association).

The complainant has alleged that after the incident took place, he brought the matter to the notice of the CLTA management officials, but they did not take any action, despite the fact that in law they were obliged to report the matter in terms of sections 19 and 20 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

It has been alleged by the complainant that the officials of CLTA have been threatening him and his daughter to withdraw the criminal proceedings against the culprits.

He has further alleged that while the culprits have claimed concession of being juveniles by producing false and fabricated documents and thus, have obtained bail from the Juvenile Justice Board, whereas the three of them are not juveniles in reality.

The complainant has thus sought from the Court to issue directions for registering an FIR against the accused management persons of the CLTA, and other officials related to the matter, and punish them accordingly as per law.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd