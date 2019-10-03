Chandigarh: Father, son attacked by illegal miners, case registered

POLICE BOOKED four persons after a father-son duo were allegedly beaten up by some illegal miners at Taroli village near Kharar on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Jaspal Singh and his son Gagandeep Singh. In his complaint to the police, Jaspal said some people were doing illegal sand mining at his village and he used to object to it despite being threatened by them.

Jaspal stated in his complaint that on Tuesday afternoon, he called mining inspector Gagandeep Singh to the spot so that he could see that the illegal sand mining was going on in the area. “When I along with inspector (mining) Gagandeep Singh and my son went to the spot where illegal sand mining was going on, the accused again objected to it and started threatening me in front of the inspector. Then they attacked me and my son and injured us,” Jaspal alleged in his complaint.

Both Jaspal and his son were admitted to the Kharar civil hospital. The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Charanjeet Singh, said that they registered a case and would soon arrest all the accused involved in the incident.

Those booked by the police were identified as Subhkarn Singh, his two sons and Kanwarpal Singh. All the accused were booked under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon)and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 (1) and 21(1) of the Mining Act at the Balongi police station.

Mining inspector Gagangdeep Singh who was said to be present on the spot when the incident happened was not available for comment. Executive engineer (mining) Gurpreet Pal Singh Sandhu too did not respond to phone calls. It is the second such incident. Around four months ago, some people had thrashed a resident of Abheypur village, Bhag Singh, after he approached the National Green Tribunal against illegal sand mining in the area.