Father rushed after Moosewala with gunman, saw assailants raining bullets on his vehicle

When Sidhu Moosewla left his home on Sunday with two of his friends, the Punjabi singer left behind his security detail. He chose to move in a family-owned vehicle instead of a bulletproof SUV — a Toyoya Fortuner — that he had brought after receiving several threats from the gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi and other criminals, according to his father Balkaur Singh.

Sidhu Moosewala with his family Sidhu Moosewala with his family

Fearing a threat to his son’s life, Balkaur Singh followed Moosewala with a gunman in the bullet-proof car and later witnessed unidentified men firing a volley of shots at his 27-year-old son’s vehicle, as per a complaint lodged by the father based on which an FIR has been lodged at the Mansa police station (City-1).

“I took along the gunman in my vehicle since my only son Shubhdeep Singh (the singer’s real name) had left without them, and he used to have threats from the gangsters,” Balkaur Singh said, adding his son had left with Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, also residents of Moosa village.

When Balkaur Singh reached Jawahar Ke village, he saw a Corolla car with four occupants trailing Moosewala’s vehicle. “Our car was far behind from them,” he added.

When Moosewala’s vehicle took a turn from Jawahar Ke village periphery towards Barnala, a Bolero vehicle was already stationed there with four occupants. “The vehicle stopped in front of my son’s car,” said the FIR.

The occupants of the Corolla and Bolero started indiscriminate firing at his son, Balkaur Singh said, adding that the assailants later fled towards Barnala.

“This all happened in very short span of time at around 5 pm/5:15 pm,” said Balkaur Singh, who works in fire brigade department in Mansa.

He said many bullets hit his son. He took Moosewalla and the two other occupants to a civil hospital with the help of some locals but his son died, he added.

The two others escaped with injuries.

CCTV footage of Jawahar Ke village also recorded a car following Moosewala’s vehicle.

An eye witness at Jawahar Ke village said, “I was standing at the turn of Mansa-Budhladha road.

It is sharp 90-degree turn and vehicles need to slow down to turn. I was not aware that Sidhu Moosewala was in the car. A white car came from behind and then drove parallel to his car before opening fire, at the tyres. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Then the white car drove up ahead and opened fire from the front. I ran away from the spot. There were some other people standing there and they also ran away.”

On Sunday, hours after Moosewala was killed, Canada-based Goldy Brar, allegedly a member of the Bishnoi gang, put out a Facebook post owning responsibility for the killing and alleging police didn’t act against the singer over murder of Vicky Middukhera, an Akali Dal leader. Senior officers also said they had been investigating Brar for allegedly planning several murders and attempts to murder from Canada.

A case under various sections, including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered. A three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe the murder.