Father-in-law among assailants who ‘attacked’ security guard with swords

A security guard of a jewellery showroom has been left severely injured after a group of assailants attacked him with swords at the PR-7 (Airport) Road in Mohali. The attackers also snatched his licensed firearm before fleeing the scene.

The injured guard has been identified as Gurmukh Singh (52), a resident of Rajpura, Patiala, currently living in AKS Colony, Zirakpur. He is deployed as a private gunman at Krishna Jewellers, Cosmo Mall.

According to the statement recorded by the police, the incident took place on January 25 at around 6:15 pm, when Gurmukh Singh was riding his motorcycle to duty. As he slowed down near Army Dhaba due to traffic congestion, a group of youths surrounded him. One of the attackers was identified as his father-in-law, Sher Singh, police said.