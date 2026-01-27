Father-in-law among assailants who ‘attacked’ security guard with swords

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A security guard of a jewellery showroom has been left severely injured after a group of assailants attacked him with swords at the PR-7 (Airport) Road in Mohali. The attackers also snatched his licensed firearm before fleeing the scene.
The injured guard has been identified as Gurmukh Singh (52), a resident of Rajpura, Patiala, currently living in AKS Colony, Zirakpur. He is deployed as a private gunman at Krishna Jewellers, Cosmo Mall.
According to the statement recorded by the police, the incident took place on January 25 at around 6:15 pm, when Gurmukh Singh was riding his motorcycle to duty. As he slowed down near Army Dhaba due to traffic congestion, a group of youths surrounded him. One of the attackers was identified as his father-in-law, Sher Singh, police said.
Without any warning, the assailants allegedly launched a sword attack, striking Gurmukh Singh on the head and arms. His left arm was fractured, and he sustained serious injuries. Despite his critical condition, the attackers snatched his licensed 12-bore rifle and fled.
Bystanders rushed the injured guard to GMCH, Sector-32, Chandigarh, where he received treatment and was later discharged.
Police investigation has revealed that the attack was not carried out with robbery intentions, but was the result of an ongoing family dispute. Due to a conflict involving his wife, Gurmukh Singh’s father-in-law allegedly orchestrated the assault.
Police have arrested the prime accused, Sher Singh, who was produced before a court and remanded in two days’ police custody. Raids are being conducted to identify and apprehend the remaining accused. The snatched rifle has also been recovered, police said.
